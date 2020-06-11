Boating is the perfect outdoor recreational activity to get fresh air and exercise while maintaining physical distance between households.
This spring has seen large amounts of traffic on the Delta, and local marinas are working to keep boaters safe and healthy.
Jamal Acito, new harbormaster at the Discovery Bay Marina, said heightened traffic is typical this time of year, but people seem especially eager to get out and enjoy the sunshine this season.
“There’s been an increase in boaters on the Delta, due to lakes and state parks being closed,” Acito said. “Just because of a lack of the ability to do recreational stuff during the shelter-in-place.”
Acito, who has been part of the Marina family since 1992, noted there aren’t any events planned this year because of restrictions on gatherings imposed by the county, but the launch ramp and gas pump are open, as are most of the businesses on the boardwalk.
For people pulling their boats out of storage for the first time this summer, Chad Bernard of CB Marine Services said it is important to check on regular maintenance issues.
“Make sure to have an inspection done before pulling the boat out of winter storage,” Bernard cautioned. “Impeller and oil changes are also real important to make sure the boat is ready.”
Bernard suggested getting an oil change every 50 hours of use and changing yearly the impellers, the rubber portion of the pump that pulls in water to cool the engine.
“There’s a ton of traffic on the water,” he added. “New boaters should be careful and pick their days carefully. Traffic is bad out there right now.”
Big Break Marina has also been busy, and harbormaster Sean Towyenis reported the demand for boating and water time will go up after months of sheltering in place.
“Everyone has been pent up and will want to break away from the humdrum and everything that’s terrible in the world and go out for a ride on their boat,” he said. “We are minutes from fast water, we have kayak rentals, stand-up paddle board rentals, and we are the cheapest launch ramp in the area.”
Towyenis added new boaters should be careful and seek guidance from those with more experience.
The Lazy M Marina on the Clifton Court Forebay was founded in 1972 by Dee Mygrant and her husband. Mygrant is still running the marina but did not open for the season until Memorial Day weekend.
“I tried opening three weeks before that, but it’s only myself and one employee, and we are both over 60 and no one coming was wearing a mask or social distancing,” she said. “We decided we have to be careful, and it’s the same as last year . . . people are anxious to get out.”
The Discovery Bay Marina is located at 5901 Marina Road in Discovery Bay. For more information, call 925-634-5928 or visit http://www.discoverybayyachtharbor.com/.
For more information on CB Mobile Boat Repair and Marine Services, call 209-407-9647 or visit https://www.cbmarineservices.com/.
Big Break Marina is located at 100 Big Break Road in Oakley. For more information, call 925-679-0900 or visit https://www.bigbreakmarina.com/.
Lazy M Marina is located at 5050 Clifton Court Road, suite C, in Discovery Bay. For more information, call 925-634-4555 or visit http://www.dbw.ca.gov/BoatingFacilities/Details/515.
