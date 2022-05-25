Restoring the glory of a Delta favorite

Cruiser Haven Marina in Brentwood is a boater’s oasis located in a secluded cove within a five-minute drive beyond Orwood Resort, and has been a Delta favorite hot spot since the late 1950s.
Located at 7000 Orwood Road, it had developed a reputation for having deteriorated in recent years. But the marina’s new owner and manager, Richard Sellers, said he is committed to restoring the marina to its past glory, helping to create and shape many new fond memories for past, present and future generations.
Sellers has been intrigued by Cruiser Haven’s history. Its ideal location has enabled it to play a prominent role in the culture, society, economy and leisure activities of the past, which helped make the local area, and the Delta, what they are today.
The property sits on 32 acres, creating an inlet cove on the Orwood Tract. Originally home to Indian refugees, the area was eventually reclaimed by the California Delta Farms company in the early 1900s. According to historical maps and aerial photos, the marina cove also served as a port, supporting a profitable asparagus cannery and then a potato warehouse, which benefited from the cove’s seclusion and calm waters. Cruiser Haven has been witness to the success stories of neighboring thriving agriculture operations such as onion and dry grain farms as well as the successful railroad line responsible at one time for transporting over 25% of California’s wheat.
Cruiser Haven Marina was founded in the 1950s as the strong recreational boating community on the Delta began to develop, and became essential to the establishment of the much-loved Delta culture.
The age-old saying “location is everything” rings true for Cruiser Haven Marina. Its three-minute proximity to fast water and easy access to all areas of the Delta enable wakeboarding, skiing and fishing spots. Other popular attractions such as Ski Beach make Cruiser Haven an ideal location and place it high on Delta boaters’ favorite destinations. Sellers has always seen it as a dream restoration project, and this potential was exactly the motivation that compelled him to acquire the marina as a business and passion project last July.
“It doesn’t matter your background, your age, your story, we are continuing to add to a community, and plan to join together with others to create a space where all are accepted, welcomed and celebrated to create memories that last a lifetime,” Sellers said. “We have made so much transformational progress in cleaning up the property and improving on-site amenities and security. We are moving fully forward to restore Cruiser Haven to the nostalgic, beautiful marina it once was. While there is still much to be done on our journey, I am proud of the marina community we have, and continue to build today. Our tenants enjoy the natural quaintness we have of wildlife, fishing, and location, and also believe in the vision of us becoming a premier private marina of the future. We continue to look forward to adding to our marina community family.”
Sellers is a Brentwood resident who has spent most of his free time since his teens enjoying Delta waters and culture.
He spent his early years competing in amateur wakeboarding events, slalom skiing and fishing, then began to transition in his mid- to late-30s to boating with family and friends, enjoying fantastic food and drink at restaurants and hot spots throughout the Delta like Moore’s Riverboat and enjoying Mai Tais at the legendary Lost Isle. Sellers spends more time on the Delta than ever with his new project. When not on the water, he can be found landside recreating the marina’s ambience or occasionally taking a short break at his favorite pastime of fishing off the docks.
“The water has been my getaway , and it’s grown with me over the years … always adapting and being exactly what I needed, no matter what stage of life I was in. It’s my sanctuary and I know it is – and can be – for others too.”
As Cruiser Haven Marina is soon to be the place to be, they are excited to join together with those who have a vision to restore the former glory and become once again the Delta favorite.
For more information on Cruiser Haven Marina, visit www.cruiserhaven.com or call 925-634-8000.
Ask about the 50% off special they are having now. And tell them you heard about it in The Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.