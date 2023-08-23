Antioch hopes shift to passing game creates explosive offense in 2023

Photo by Jeff Weisinger

Senior quarterback Larenzo Mayfield drops back and looks to pass during the Panthers’ offensive team session in camp.

Antioch’s strength and tradition is its ground game.

Last year, the Panthers ran 402 times for 3,357 yards with 38 total rushing touchdowns. In comparison, according to MaxPreps, the national average for a team last season was 1,465 yards on 246 carries and 18 touchdowns. Then-senior Charles Brown Jr. led the Panthers with 1,930 yards on the ground with 20 touchdowns, while quarterback Larenzo Mayfield ran for 778 yards with seven scores on the ground.

With Brown Jr. now graduated and Mayfield returning for his senior season, the Panthers are taking a new approach in 2023 -- the passing game, which brings the Panthers into today’s era of pass-happy football.

