Antioch hopes shift to passing game creates explosive offense in 2023

Antioch’s strength and tradition is its ground game.
Last year, the Panthers ran 402 times for 3,357 yards with 38 total rushing touchdowns. In comparison, according to MaxPreps, the national average for a team last season was 1,465 yards on 246 carries and 18 touchdowns. Then-senior Charles Brown Jr. led the Panthers with 1,930 yards on the ground with 20 touchdowns, while quarterback Larenzo Mayfield ran for 778 yards with seven scores on the ground.
With Brown Jr. now graduated and Mayfield returning for his senior season, the Panthers are taking a new approach in 2023 -- the passing game, which brings the Panthers into today’s era of pass-happy football.
“(Offensive coordinator Juan Corral) kind of prepared me for it more, so it’s going to just go well I feel,” Mayfield said, who also added that one of his biggest challenges this season is not running and staying in the pocket.
“It’s definitely a change,” Corral said about the shift in the Panthers’ approach on offense. “We ran the ball over 400 times last year and only threw the ball I think 150, 120 times. So, flipping those numbers on their head a bit was definitely an eye opener for a lot of these guys. But we’re so loaded at the skill positions.”
Last year, Mayfield threw for 756 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions, and completed 70 percent of his passes.
Despite the change, Mayfield’s offensive coordinator Corral, who’s leading the passing charge, says that the transition is going well.
“At first it was rocky,” Mayfield explained. “Now I’ll say I’m starting to look more and more like an actual quarterback.”
“These guys are starting to click,” Corral said. “I think we’re moving really well right now and it’s just a matter of being more consistent with things that we want to do offensively.”
“Everybody’s touching the ball, so it’s pretty good right now,” Mayfield added. “We feel way more confident going into this year. We should be league champs. My goal is for us to be league champs.”
Despite squeaking into the playoffs last year at 4-6 (3-2 in the BVAL), the Panthers struggled with consistency in 2022. After winning their opener at Monte Vista, they dropped their four remaining non-conference games before snapping their skid with a pair of back-to-back wins at Deer Valley, then at Heritage. However, injuries caught up with Antioch as the season went on and they went on to drop two of their last three regular season games, ending with a pair of decisive losses against Pittsburg in the regular season finale and the playoff opener in consecutive weeks.
Antioch opens the season on Friday, Aug. 25 against an Arroyo team that went just 4-6 last season, followed by a trip to Napa to take on Vintage the week after. Their first big test of the season comes at home on Sept. 8 against a James Logan team that had back-to-back NCS first-round playoff losses at De La Salle.
The Panthers open their BVAL schedule at Heritage on Sept. 29 and end the season in the annual Big Little Game at Pittsburg on Saturday, Nov. 4.
August 25, 7:00 PM vs. Arroyo
September 1, 7:00 PM @ Vintage (Napa)
September 8, 7:00 PM vs. James Logan
September 15, 7:30 PM vs. College Park
September 22, 7:00 PM @ Tennyson (Hayward)
September 29, 7:00 PM @ Heritage (Brentwood)*
October 13, 7:00 PM @ Liberty (Brentwood)*
October 20, 7:00 PM vs. Freedom*
October 27, 7:00 PM vs. Deer Valley, (Antioch)*
November 4, 1:30 PM @ Pittsburg*
