Freedom’s focus: ‘It’s all about us’

Photo by Jeff Weisinger

Junior quarterback Myles Hunt runs with his offensive line leading the way during Freedom’s training camp.

In 2023, Freedom Falcons are focused on one thing and one thing only.

“The mantra this year is ‘It’s all about us,’” head coach Zach Sims said. “We’re not worried about what the other teams in the area are doing. We think that if we’re the best version of ourselves every day, we’re best equipped to get ourselves as good as we can be.”

Freedom High School goes in with a new mantra to find success on the field.

Freedom did not participate in last week’s scrimmage week like the other schools in the league and throughout the Bay Area did. Another school not taking part in scrimmages is their opening opponent, NCS Division I runner-up Marin Catholic, who they lost to on opening day last year 55-29.

