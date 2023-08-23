Freedom’s focus: ‘It’s all about us’

In 2023, Freedom Falcons are focused on one thing and one thing only.
“The mantra this year is ‘It’s all about us,’” head coach Zach Sims said. “We’re not worried about what the other teams in the area are doing. We think that if we’re the best version of ourselves every day, we’re best equipped to get ourselves as good as we can be.”
Freedom did not participate in last week’s scrimmage week like the other schools in the league and throughout the Bay Area did. Another school not taking part in scrimmages is their opening opponent, NCS Division I runner-up Marin Catholic, who they lost to on opening day last year 55-29.
“We feel we can give each other just as good of a look as we can if we go up against another team that’s maybe a little bit more out of control, or not as ready enough, or injuries happen,” Sims said. “I think we’re going to come in a lot more sharp and ready to go healthy.”
One obstacle Sims mentioned is the Falcons’ lack of overall experience.
The 2023 version of the Falcons are young with juniors and sophomores taking important roles and key positions. However, it’s that sense of teaching and developing that experience that has Sims excited for what’s ahead this season and beyond.
“We have a lot of juniors and first-time varsity players,” Sims said. “Seeing them grow has been an absolute joy.”
“We went from having to learn basic football fundamentals to now running a very, very complex offense both passing and running. Seeing the growth in these kids and their dedication, their hard work, their coachability, and just the positive energy around the program is really great to see and we’re getting exponentially better every day.”
One of those young positions is at quarterback as 6-foot-1 junior Myles Hunt gets the starting nod. Hunt threw for 836 yards with seven touchdowns and just three interceptions. His best game came against Menlo School where he completed a season-best 19-for-24 passes for 267 yards with a touchdown.
He finished in the top 10 in passing yards amongst quarterbacks in the NCS Division I, putting him in the same top-10 category that also featured current rival quarterbacks like Pittsburg’s Marley Alcantara and Heritage’s Austin Peters.
Hunt says that while he doesn’t feel the pressure to get the Falcons back to their winning ways, his confidence continues to build despite what the campus has said about the team.
“When I’m walking around school, you know how they talk about the team,” he said. “I have confidence because I’m here every day, they’re not. They don’t know what’s going on here, and they don’t know what’s going on in other schools either. I feel like our league is pretty open to take because a lot of the teams are really young like us.”
“I don’t let it get to me too much because then I lose too much focus out here and they’re not watching us practice every day.”
The Falcons will need Hunt’s experience to lead them past the funk that the program has been through in the last three full seasons. Since losing to San Ramon Valley in the NCS Division I title game back in 2018, the Falcons haven’t won more than three games in each of the last three full seasons: 3-7 in 2019, 2-8 in 2021, and 3-6 last year.
They seemed as if they would get back on track last year, splitting their non-conference schedule 2-2. However, they were nearly obliterated when BVAL play started, getting outscored 219-82 with the lone win and over half of those points coming in the season finale against then-winless Deer Valley.
“Last season, we had most of our games really close to halftime or the third quarter,” Hunt explained. “In the fourth quarter of some games, they would just cut loose on us and they kind of got away from us.”
“First and foremost, the BVAL is always the number-one or -two rated league in our section. We play in a great league. We play a lot of great opponents,” Sims said. “We played a lot of teams that were senior heavy, having their best teams ever last year, so there’s context behind that.”
Freedom has quite the uphill climb in 2023. Their first three opponents – Marin Catholic, El Cerrito, and Vanden – all lost in the CIF Regional Finals of their respective divisions last year. Rancho Cotate was an NCS semifinalist and DeAnza went one-and-done in the NCS playoffs.
Freedom opens BVAL play with back-to-back home matchups against Liberty and Pittsburg before finishing with two of their final three games on the road at Antioch and Heritage before coming home for senior night against Deer Valley.
FREEDOM 2023 SCHEDULE
August 26, 1:00 PM @ Marin Catholic (Kentfield)
September 1, 7:00 PM vs. El Cerrito
September 8, 7:00 PM vs. Vanden
September 15, 7:00 PM @ Rancho Cotate (Rohnert Park)
September 22, 7:00 PM @ De Anza (El Sobrante)
September 29, 7:00 PM vs. Liberty*
October 13, 7:00 PM vs. Pittsburg*
October 20, 7:00 PM @ Antioch*
October 27, 7:00 PM @ Heritage*
November 3, 7:00 PM vs. Deer Valley*
*BVAL games
