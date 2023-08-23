Heritage reloads in chase of first playoff berth since 2017

Heritage football head coach Dave Fogelstrom started the day’s practice by going over kickoffs and kickoff returns before they got into their warmup lines on the home sideline with him standing in the middle, leading the drill.
“We grew up a lot,” he said as the players warmed up, passing him by.
Through the summer, from the field to the weight room and after several passing tournaments, he’s seen his team mature day in and day out.
“The team that we were at Sac State (passing tournament) is definitely not the team we are right now,” he said. “We gave our kids a bunch of opportunities and we were all over the place this summer. I think we’ve grown up a lot in the weight room and also on the field.”
As the pads come on and the team prepares for Week 1 at Foothill (Friday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m.), the Patriots will now see if they matured and developed enough to spark the program’s first playoff run in six seasons.
“We don’t ever want a year like ‘okay, this is a growth year,’” Fogelstrom said. “We want to reload, we want to come back and we want to compete. No mistake about it.”
Heritage seemed primed for a playoff return in 2022, starting 4-0 in dominant fashion, outscoring opponents 167-34 through the first four games. However, a loss in Union City at James Logan, followed by injuries, shifted Heritage away from ending the playoff drought. They finished the campaign 2-4 with both of those wins coming decisively against three-win Freedom and winless Deer Valley.
Despite the disappointing end, last season was, however, the first year that the Patriots finished with a winning record since 2017 – the last time the team made the North Coast Section postseason.
One big change for Heritage in 2023 is the program now playing at the NCS Division 2-A level, a step back from Division 1-A that features the likes of local powerhouse De La Salle and league-rival Pittsburg.
“If we can get in the NCS playoffs at the 2-A level, we can make some noise,” Fogelstrom said. “We really think we’re competing at a level that is really good for our team.”
On the field, the Patriots’ biggest change comes on defense.
Last year’s Heritage squad featured senior starters across the board, giving the Patriots an entire side of the ball to replace, an emphasis of sorts entering 2023.
“We got better in our pass coverages in the summer,” Fogelstrom said. “Now the pads come on and we’ll find out the guys that we think might be players. Sometimes somebody will emerge that we didn’t expect and somebody we thought was going to be pretty good will back away from the contact.”
Heritage’s new look defense will look to improve from a team that got just 11 sacks, but also nabbed 15 interceptions in the 10 games played last year.
Offensively, the Patriots could be in for a prime season. Senior wideout and Montana-commit Brooks Davis leads what is projected to be an explosive passing game, along with junior wideout Jordan Kinnaird and tight end Charlie Blaise.
Junior quarterback Austin Peters gets the keys to the offense after being thrust into duty last year as a sophomore. He’s looking to build on a debut campaign that saw him throw for 949 yards with 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
“(Peters) has really progressed through the summer,” Fogelstrom said. “Last year, he was kind of forced into duty. Now, he feels more comfortable in the system, he’s more comfortable stepping into that role.”
However, all of this is led by the Patriots’ veteran offensive line led by seniors Santana Roberts, Cole Weatherby and Cody Wong. Roberts and Wong each earned offers from schools like Pacific University (Roberts), University of Puget Sound, and Lewis & Clark College (Wong) over the summer.
“We got a bunch of guys coming back who have been on the o-line and we want to lean on it,” Fogelstrom said. “We want to run the football. It’s high school football, we want to run the football.”
The Patriots offensive line paved the way for Heritage to run for a team total of 2,052 yards last year with senior Devon Rivers rushing for 1,759 of them with 24 rushing touchdowns.
Heritage opens the season in Pleasanton at Foothill High School on Friday, August 25 before returning home a week later to take on Granada on Sept. 1. They’ll host James Logan on Sept. 22 in a rematch of last year’s 17-7 loss before opening league play at home against Antionch on Sept. 29.
The Patriots will finish the season with three of the last four on the road with senior night against Freedom the lone home date in that stretch on Friday, Oct. 27. They’ll travel up Balfour to play Liberty in the annual Brentwood Bowl on Friday, Nov. 3.
HERITAGE 2023 SCHEDULE
August 25, 7:00 PM @ Foothill (Pleasanton)
September 1, 7:00 PM vs. Granada
September 8, 7:00 PM @ Whitney (Rocklin)
September 15, 7:00 PM @ Vintage (Napa)
September 22, 7:00 PM vs. James Logan
September 29, 7:00 PM vs. Antioch*
October 13, 7:00 PM @ Deer Valley (Antioch)*
October 20, 7:00 PM @ Pittsburg (Pittsburg)*
October 27, 7:00 PM vs. Freedom*
November 3, 7:00 PM @ Liberty (Brentwood)*
*BVAL games
