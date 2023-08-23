Liberty to rely on experience and chemistry to make run at State

When Liberty opened camp in late June, head coach Mike Cable made one thing clear: “We’re not out here to try.”
As the Lions prepare for the 2023 campaign with Sage Robertson at quarterback, the expectations for the program were made clear from the start: The program has the State tournament on its mind.
“We set very high expectations last season, my first year coming in, putting in a lot of work, and changing the culture here,” Cable said at the start of camp. “We have high expectations. We want to win, we want to go back to the playoffs and we feel we have the contention for State this year.”
Robertston, a junior quarterback, will look to build off of a sophomore season when he led the junior varsity to a 7-2 record, while outscoring league opponents 109-22 through four league games, an average of 27.25 points per game. Like Bell before him, Robertson showed that he has the ability to lead an offense to score points. Now he’ll look to do it on the big stage.
“I feel confident going into the season,” he said. “I feel like we really all are, it’s really been a team effort. We’ve really all come together, and I’ve really gotten into the playbook and my pre-snap reads and all of that. They’re all coming together.”
Robertson has some big shoes to fill. Bell accounted for 2,575 yards of total offense in 2022 with 33 total touchdowns.
“I feel everybody thinks it’s a lot of pressure,” Robertson said. “I’m not going to be like Nate. I’m going to be the best version of me.”
While he doesn’t have Bell’s athleticism, Robertson did get Bell’s offensive line. Liberty features a senior-led offensive line in 2023 who Robertson and the Lions offense will be leaning on this season.
“As a group we have been really working hard together ever since January,” senior offensive lineman Noah Blake said. “We have a big responsibility. The offensive line is the most important position group out there, so we’re really looking forward to the season getting here.”
The offensive line showed its dominance in 2022 as the Lions averaged 335 offensive yards per game, highlighted by the Lions rushing for 2,235 yards, both numbers of which are nearly 50 percent more than the national average, according to MaxPreps.
Blake added that having a younger and more pocket-based passer like Robertson has been a “good transition”.
“He’s been smooth,” Blake explained. “It’s been really good. (They have) very different play styles, but it’s been a good way to adapt.”
“We always tell him not to worry about what people say and just be himself.”
Defensively, the Lions are hoping to build on the strong 2022 campaign that saw them get 18.5 sacks with 21 total interceptions including two returned for touchdowns -- another piece of the puzzle that got them to within a game of the NCS Championship last year.
Liberty opens their season on the road at James Enochs High in Modesto on Thursday, Aug. 24. The Lions shut out the Eagles on opening day last year, 56-0 at home. Liberty returns home to Brentwood to take on Los Gatos a week later on Friday, Sept. 1.
Their biggest non-conference test comes on Sept. 22 against the 2022 NCS Division 2 champ and CIF State Division 2A runner-up San Ramon Valley Wolves.
The Lions open BVAL league play on the road at Freedom on Sept. 29 and will host the defending NCS Division 1-A champ and CIF Division 1-A State runner-up Pittsburg on Oct. 27. The Lions will finish the year against Heritage in the annual Brentwood Bowl on Nov. 3 at home.
August 24, 7:00 PM @ Enochs (Modesto)
September 1, 7:00 PM vs. Los Gatos
September 8, 7:00 PM vs. Wood
September 15, 7:00 PM vs. Fremont (Oakland)
September 22, 7:00 PM @ San Ramon Valley
September 29, 7:00 PM @ Freedom*
October 13, 7:00 PM vs. Antioch*
October 20, 7:00 PM vs. Deer Valley*
October 27, 7:00 PM vs. Pittsburg*
November 3, 7:00 PM vs. Heritage*
