Liberty to rely on experience and chemistry to make run at State

Photo by Jeff Weisinger

Junior quarterback Sage Robertson looks to throw during the Lions’ camp practice.

When Liberty opened camp in late June, head coach Mike Cable made one thing clear: “We’re not out here to try.”

As the Lions prepare for the 2023 campaign with Sage Robertson at quarterback, the expectations for the program were made clear from the start: The program has the State tournament on its mind.

“We set very high expectations last season, my first year coming in, putting in a lot of work, and changing the culture here,” Cable said at the start of camp. “We have high expectations. We want to win, we want to go back to the playoffs and we feel we have the contention for State this year.”

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.