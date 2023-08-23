New quarterback hopes to lead Deer Valley’s turnaround

When Charles Wright stepped behind his center for the first play in team session during the Wolverines’ practice on Monday, he took a bad snap from his center and the play ended up as a fumble out of the end zone. The next play was an incomplete pass into coverage, and the third play was an overthrow toward the sideline.
He then went on to complete the rest of his pass attempts, minus one deep ball afterward and shook his defense on a few scrambles and an option play.
Despite early misfires, Wright’s ability to bounce back and show the potential that head coach Matthew Mills and his staff have said could be what helps Deer Valley bounce back after a 2023 that saw the program freefall into an 0-10 record. It’s also the theme for the Wolverines in 2023 -- ‘bounce back.’
“He’s done a great job of just kind of attacking the moment,” Mills said after practice Monday. “He kind of got thrown in there in our 7-on-7 we had and he hadn’t planned on being our starter, but through this offseason he just kind of took command of the offense and having the guys rally around him and believe in him.”
“I think (my teammates) would say I’m good at what I do,” Wright said.
Wright also fits into Mills’ long-term plan of rebuilding the culture of Deer Valley football, now having a quarterback that he plans to be his starter to build around for the next three seasons starting this year.
“(Wright) made us feel real comfortable as a coaching staff going with a young guy,” Mills said. “Then having the advantage as years go on, his experience continues and was built on something really special.”
Wright takes the starting quarterback job over senior Coby Fosselman who was originally set to take the spot entering the 2023 campaign, but decided to focus more at tight end and defense.
Wright also takes over for a team riding a 17-game losing streak entering the campaign.
“This year, I feel like we can win games and do well,” Wright said. When asked about the doubters outside of Deer Valley, Wright added that he and the team “use it as motivation.”
Deer Valley hopes that Wright can get the offense to be explosive in 2023. Last year, the Wolverines threw just five total touchdown passes between Fosselman (3) and then-senior Ayanfe Adediran Jr. (2) with neither quarterback reaching the 1,000-yard mark in passing. Mills is hoping that stability at the quarterback position will create production and consistency, or at least plant the seeds for it going forward.
“The number one question every team has is ‘Who’s your quarterback?,” Mills said. “I think having a young quarterback that we’re building a young core around puts us in a great spot for the future.”
Deer Valley opens its season in Concord against Mt. Diablo on Friday, Aug. 25. They’ll play at home in Antioch for the first time on Friday, Sept. 9 against Kennedy-Fremont looking to get revenge for last season’s 12-7 loss in Fremont.
Of the five teams that Deer Valley will play in their non-conference part of the season, only Dougherty Valley had a winning record in 2022, going 6-4.
The Wolverines open league play at Pittsburg on Oct. 6 and close the season on the road at Freedom on Nov. 3.
DEER VALLEY 2023 SCHEDULE
August 25, 7:00 PM @ Mt. Diablo
September 1, 7:00 PM @ Mt. Eden
September 9, 1:30 PM vs. Kennedy-Fremont**
September 15, 7:00 PM @ Castro Valley
September 22, 7:00 PM @ Dougherty Valley
October 6, 7:00 PM @ Pittsburg*
October 13, 7:00 PM vs. Heritage* **
October 21, 7:00 PM vs. Liberty* **
October 27, 7:00 PM @ Antioch*
November 3, 7:00 PM @ Freedom*
*BVAL games **At Antioch HS
