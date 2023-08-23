New quarterback hopes to lead Deer Valley’s turnaround

Photo by Jeff Weisinger

Sophomore quarterback Charles Wright steps into the huddle during practice at Deer Valley’s camp.

When Charles Wright stepped behind his center for the first play in team session during the Wolverines’ practice on Monday, he took a bad snap from his center and the play ended up as a fumble out of the end zone. The next play was an incomplete pass into coverage, and the third play was an overthrow toward the sideline.

He then went on to complete the rest of his pass attempts, minus one deep ball afterward and shook his defense on a few scrambles and an option play.

Interview with Head Coast Mathew Mills, and Sophomore QB Charles Wright On Deer Valley's Preparedness for 2023.

Despite early misfires, Wright’s ability to bounce back and show the potential that head coach Matthew Mills and his staff have said could be what helps Deer Valley bounce back after a 2023 that saw the program freefall into an 0-10 record. It’s also the theme for the Wolverines in 2023 -- ‘bounce back.’

