Pittsburg hoping young experience leads Pirates to elusive State title

Pittsburg football is the current king of East County.
They’ve won 16 straight games in the BVAL and 19 of their last 20 since 2018 to hang onto the BVAL crown for the last three full seasons, and went unbeaten easily during the shortened and delayed COVID season in the spring of 2021.
The one crown that has slipped away from them the last two years, however, has been the CIF State title.
The Pirates have gotten to the CIF Division 1-A State playoffs in each of the last two seasons, losing both times to the Liberty Patriots of Bakersfield – first in the regional finals in 2021, then in the State Championship last year.
“Liberty-Bakersfield is a fantastic program,” said Pirates head coach Charlie Ramirez who is taking over the helm for the first time after spending the last 10 years as an assistant coach. “Tip of the hat to them, but we know what we want to accomplish and we know that we got to get over that big hurdle, which is winning State. That’s going to continue to be our objective.
“We’re going to continue to strive for that, whether it’s NCS, whether it’s BVAL, obviously Northern California and, ultimately, winning State.”
Even with a new head coach in Ramirez, Pittsburg’s biggest attribute is to consistently perform at a high level week after week, year after year, something that Ramirez says doesn’t come easily.
“I think it’s very hard,” Ramirez explained. “It’s not just consistency. Once you get in a season, or even in the summertime, it’s establishing that consistency – in the classroom in January when the spring semester starts, establishing the norms of the program. As long as you get the guidelines and you let the players know where they can move and eliminate a lot of gray, that’s what’s going to help these guys understand what the ultimate objective is and be able to stay on that course.”
The lineup will look a lot different from the team that went to its second-straight CIF playoff appearance and first State Finals last year. Along with Ramirez now on the sideline, junior quarterback Marley Alcantara takes over as the starting quarterback with Jaden Rashada graduated and now at Arizona State.
Alcantara, a 5-foot-8 junior, got plenty of reps behind the then-senior Rashada, throwing 14 touchdowns with just one interception and 908 yards passing, fourth-best in the BVAL. Where he lacks traditional size, his coaches say he makes up for it everywhere else.
“The strength of my game is me as a leader and my poise being under distress in the pocket or outside of the pocket,” Alcantara said. “I can make plays all over the field, and the way I lead my team to get everybody rallied up and ready to go.”
Ramirez agreed with his quarterback.
“Marley has all of the intangibles that you want out of a D-I quarterback,” Ramirez said.
“Marley is going to have an opportunity to make a lot of big plays and, being the quarterback of Pittsburg High School traditionally, the main objective is to get the ball in the hands of the playmaker. Marley does a good job of not only doing that, but also understanding the dynamics of the game and of the scheme. “As a first-year head coach having a quarterback like him, I really couldn’t ask for anything better.”
Alcantara not only leads a stacked junior skills class, but he’ll also get a lot of help from numerous other returning players as well to pick up where the offense left off in 2022. Last year, Pittsburg racked up 6,118 total yards on offense, averaging 407.9 yards per game, scoring 78 touchdowns.
“It’s like last year,” Ramirez said. “We had a lot of sophomores that were starters and have returned, so that helps. Having a quarterback that got a lot of varsity playing time last year, that all helps, and a returning running back that started all 15 games.We have another four sophomores that are going to be on varsity and we’re going to have incoming freshmen be on varsity, so it’s easy for those guys to follow suit.”
The Pirates’ chase for a third consecutive trip to the CIF State playoffs starts at San Francisco’s Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. They’ll continue the road trip a week later at Granite Bay who were the runner-ups in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 Finals.
Pittsburg opens BVAL play against Deer Valley at home on Friday, Oct. 6 and will end the season in the Big Little Game at home against Antioch on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 1:30 p.m.
PITTSBURG 2023 SCHEDULE
August 26, 1:00 PM @ Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep (San Francisco)
September 1, 7:30 PM @ Granite Bay
September 8, 7:15 PM vs. Monterey Trail
September 15, 7:00 PM vs. California
September 29, 7:30 PM @ Los Gatos
October 6, 5:00 PM vs. Deer Valley,*
October 13, 7:00 PM @ Freedom (Oakley)*
October 20, 7:00 PM vs. Heritage*
October 27, 7:00 PM @ Liberty (Brentwood)*
November 4, 1:30 PM vs. Antioch*
*BVAL games
