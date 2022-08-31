Community is not fostered simply with good intentions. St. Anne Village’s priority is to build relationships while responding to specific demonstrated needs of our senior community in the East Contra Costa community of Byron.
In 2014, a group of dedicated individuals began brainstorming ways to best make a long-term positive impact.
So many of the seniors in our own community desired to continue living in their own homes, but family members had no options for short-term respite.
As a result, St. Anne Village, Inc. (SAV), a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit corporation, was born. St. Anne Village’s successful respite care facility and program is now in its seventh year of operation. St. Anne Village has become a leader in the area providing an anchor of support to numerous families, giving respite to caregivers, and providing positive social interactions to our seniors.
Many of our clients live with dementia, Alzheimer’s or other cognitive impairments, and they benefit from a variety of interactions, including past intergenerational activities with our preschool and youth programs, animal visitors, arts and crafts, games, dance, and music. St. Anne Village is currently licensed to care for up to 15 individuals at any given time.
With more than 20 enrolled participants, we are considering expanding our license to 30. Our respite care program has laid the groundwork for the construction of a commercial mixed-use development in Byron.
One of our more ambitious projects, the creation of 184 senior housing units, a restaurant and café, retail space and nondenominational chapel in Byron, has been paused since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. With seniors being so susceptible to serious cases of COVID-19, the organization questioned whether the original model was still viable. However, after much deliberation, some modifications to our plans, as well as the advent of vaccines and treatment, we believe the need for high-quality social interaction outweighs risk of serious illness. SAV is looking to take this development to the county’s Board of Supervisors for final approval soon.
In the meantime, St. Anne Village is looking to acquire one or two single-family housing units to create affordable assisted living environments that will help keep seniors active and engaged within the community. This element is a new piece of the St. Anne Village vision and will bring much-needed services to the area.
Our homes will consist of 6-8 seniors in a compassionate and active board and care residence operated by St. Anne Village staff. St. Anne Village strives to bring continuity to our elder peers and provide them with long-term care through all the stages of their particular needs.
We are excited about this new venture that will further encompass our passion for giving the best possible care. For more information regarding our day program or to be put on the waiting list for our residential opportunity, call 925-240-4757 or email us @ saintannevillage@gmail.com. You may also visit our website https://www.stannevillage.com/.
