Virtual Field Trips

Due to the temporary closure of many schools and child care providers, keeping your child engaged and entertained while at home or locating an opening at a child care facility can be extremely difficult.

See the resources below for information on caring for children during the pandemic.

Virtual Tours

Ride along on a live safari at Find a list of virtual trips you can take to zoos, museums and parks at https://bit.ly/thepressnet_Tours.

Tour the San Diego Zoo at https://kids.sandiegozoo.org/videos.

Take a virtual tour of Yellowstone National Park at https://bit.ly/thepressnet_yellowstone.

Virtually visit over 500 museums and art galleries around the world at https://bit.ly/thepressnet_arts.

Live stream of different aquarium exhibits at https://www.montereybayaquarium.org/animals/live-cams.

Google’s partnership with the National Park Service quite literally brings the outdoors inside at https://artsandculture.withgoogle.com/en-us/.

Virtually visit exhibits in the National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C. at https://naturalhistory.si.edu/visit/virtual-tour.

