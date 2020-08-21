Due to the temporary closure of many schools and child care providers, keeping your child engaged and entertained while at home or locating an opening at a child care facility can be extremely difficult.
See the resources below for information on caring for children during the pandemic.
Virtual Tours
Ride along on a live safari at Find a list of virtual trips you can take to zoos, museums and parks at https://bit.ly/thepressnet_Tours.
Tour the San Diego Zoo at https://kids.sandiegozoo.org/videos.
Take a virtual tour of Yellowstone National Park at https://bit.ly/thepressnet_yellowstone.
Virtually visit over 500 museums and art galleries around the world at https://bit.ly/thepressnet_arts.
Live stream of different aquarium exhibits at https://www.montereybayaquarium.org/animals/live-cams.
Google’s partnership with the National Park Service quite literally brings the outdoors inside at https://artsandculture.withgoogle.com/en-us/.
Virtually visit exhibits in the National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C. at https://naturalhistory.si.edu/visit/virtual-tour.
– Courtesy of PG&E
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.