As the coronavirus crisis continues, parents everywhere are struggling to keep children healthy and occupied.
If you’re anxious about how to protect and nurture your kids through this — often juggling work obligations at the same time — you’re in good (virtual) company.
Here are tips from the Child Mind Institute’s clinicians to help calm fears, manage stress and keep the peace.
Keep routines in place
The experts all agree that setting and sticking to a regular schedule is key, even when you’re all at home all day. But as the crisis continues and the days get warmer (and longer, sigh) that schedule will naturally become a bit looser. Still, keeping some structure is important. Whenever possible, try to make sure kids still have some structure — for example, getting up, eating and going to bed around the same time every day. Consistency and structure are calming during times of stress. Kids, especially younger ones or those who are anxious, benefit from knowing what’s going to happen and when.
The schedule can mimic a school or day camp schedule, changing activities at predictable intervals and alternating periods of study and play.
It may help to print out a schedule and go over it as a family each morning. Setting a timer will help kids know when activities are about to begin or end. Having regular reminders will help head off meltdowns when it’s time to transition from one thing to the next.
Be creative about new activities — and exercise
Incorporate new activities into your routine, like doing a puzzle or having family game time in the evening. For example, my family is baking our way through a favorite dessert cookbook together with my daughter as sous chef.
Build in activities that help everyone get some exercise, safely, especially now that some restrictions are being relaxed. For example, going to the park without contact with other kids or things touched by other kids, like playground equipment. Take a daily family walk or bike ride or do yoga — great ways to let kids burn off energy and make sure everyone is staying active.
Manage your own anxiety
It’s completely understandable to be anxious right now (how could we not be?) but how we manage that anxiety has a big impact on our kids. Keeping your worries in check will help your whole family navigate this uncertain situation as easily as possible.
“Watch out for catastrophic thinking,” said Mark Reinecke, Ph.D, a clinical psychologist with the Child Mind Institute. “For example, assuming every cough is a sign you’ve been infected, or reading news stories that dwell on worst-case scenarios. Keep a sense of perspective, engage in solution-focused thinking and balance this with mindful acceptance.”
For those moments when you do catch yourself feeling anxious, try to avoid talking about your concerns within earshot of children. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, step away and take a break. That could look like taking a shower or going outside or into another room and taking a few deep breaths.
Limit consumption of news
Staying informed is important, but it’s a good idea to limit consumption of news and social media that has the potential to feed your anxiety, and that of your kids. Turn the TV off and mute or unfollow friends or co-workers who are prone to sharing panic- inducing posts.
Take a social media hiatus or make a point of following accounts that share content that take your mind off the crisis, whether it’s about nature, art, baking or crafts.
Stay in touch virtually
Keep your support network strong, even when you’re only able to call or text friends and family. Socializing plays an important role in regulating your mood and helping you stay grounded. And the same is true for your children.
Let kids use social media (within reason) and Skype or FaceTime to stay connected to peers even if they aren’t usually allowed to do so. Communication can help kids feel less alone and mitigate some of the stress that comes from being away from friends.
Technology can also help younger kids feel closer to relatives or friends they can’t see at the moment. My parents video chat with their granddaughter every night and read her a (digital) bedtime story. It’s not perfect, but it helps us all feel closer and less stressed.
Make plans
In the face of events that are scary and largely out of our control, it’s important to be proactive about what you can control. Making plans helps you visualize the near future. How can your kids have virtual play dates? What can your family do that would be fun outside? What are favorite foods you can cook during this time? If your area is starting to reopen, you could come up with safe ideas for family activities, like getting takeout from your favorite restaurant or going on a socially distant bike ride with friends. Seeing you problem-solve in response to this crisis can be instructive and reassuring for kids.
Even better, assign kids tasks, like picking the restaurant you’re going to order from, that will help them feel that they are part of the plan and making a valuable contribution to the family.
Keep kids in the loop — but keep it simple
“Talking to children in a clear, reasonable way about what’s going on is the best way to help them understand,” says Rachel Busman, PsyD, a clinical psychologist at the Child Mind Institute. “But remember kids don’t need to know every little thing.” Unless kids ask specifically, there’s no reason to volunteer information that might worry them.
Check in with little kids
Young children may be oblivious to the facts of the situation, but they may still feel unsettled by the changes in routine, or pick up on the fact that people around them are worried and upset. Plan to check in with younger children periodically and give them the chance to process any worries they may be having. Children who are tantruming more than usual, being defiant or acting out may actually be feeling anxious. Pick a calm, undistracted time and gently ask how they’re feeling and make sure to respond to outbursts in a calm, consistent, comforting way.
Sometimes the path of least resistance is the right path
Remember to be reasonable and kind to yourself. We all want to be our best parenting selves as much as we can, but sometimes that best self is the one that says, “Go for it” when a kid asks for more time on the iPad.
Accept and ask for help
If you have a partner at home, agree that you’ll trade off when it comes to child care, especially if one or both of you are working from home and have younger children. That way everyone gets a break and some breathing room.
“Be creative and be flexible,” says Dr. Busman, “and try not to be hard on yourself. You have to find a balance that works for your family. The goal should be to stay sane and stay safe.”
– Courtesy of Rae Jacobson, Child Mind Institute
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.