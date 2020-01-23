Dream homes happen at Brookfield Residential

Is a new address in your future? You’ll never know until you take a serious look at the numbers. Brookfield Residential has you covered with the new Make-It-Happen ambassadors, who are prepared to face your home-buying journey head on with optimism and lending expertise.
Offering practical guidance and serious number-crunching, they’re here to knock down any barriers to homeownership and help you realize the home of your dreams. They’re here to make it happen. Visit or call one of the featured neighborhoods to schedule your one-on-one.
The spacious new single-family homes at Emerson Ranch and Delaney Park in Oakley invite a simpler way of life with genuine communities and family-friendly atmospheres. Striking one- and two-story open floor plans range in size from 2,100 to 3,564 square feet, featuring up to six bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, as well as stunning interiors, desirable appointments and two- to three-car garages. Beautifully designed with warmth and style, these Oakley residences have everything families need for the perfect home.
The possibilities are endless at Boulevard in Dublin, featuring five new neighborhoods where discoveries are made daily. Inspired townhome designs, single-family homes, flats and penthouses introduce a dynamic approach to open-concept living, with innovative appointments and flexible floor plans ranging from 1,574 to 3,480 square feet. With up to five bedrooms, four bathrooms and two-car garages, there’s room for every member of the family to do life in a style all their own. Additionally, each home includes energy-efficient features throughout.
Sales offices are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Learn more at www.MakeItHappenCA.com.
