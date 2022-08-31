Free resource, information fair in Oakley for seniors Sept. 8

The Oakley Senior Center will be hosting a free resource fair Sept. 8 at 215 2nd St., from noon-2 p.m. Companies, non-profit organizations and government programs will gather to connect with seniors and provide information about their services.

The array of services offered is diverse, ranging from insurance, transportation, health, and legal advice. It will even feature a free vaccine clinic. More than 30 groups are scheduled to hold booths.

Although a lot of the groups are geared towards seniors, family members and caregivers of all age groups are invited to attend. Jim Fridas, project coordinator for the Oakley Senior Center, says these fairs are all about providing knowledge as an extension of the center’s mission of service.

