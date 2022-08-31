Free resource, information fair in Oakley for seniors Sept. 8

The Oakley Senior Center will be hosting a free resource fair Sept. 8 at 215 2nd St., from noon-2 p.m. Companies, non-profit organizations and government programs will gather to connect with seniors and provide information about their services.
The array of services offered is diverse, ranging from insurance, transportation, health, and legal advice. It will even feature a free vaccine clinic. More than 30 groups are scheduled to hold booths.
Although a lot of the groups are geared towards seniors, family members and caregivers of all age groups are invited to attend. Jim Fridas, project coordinator for the Oakley Senior Center, says these fairs are all about providing knowledge as an extension of the center’s mission of service.
“It should be called an information clinic more than anything, because they’re getting valuable information. And when I say ‘valuable’, I can’t emphasize the word enough,” said Fridas. “After they come the first time, they will be looking forward to the next one. I have people asking me all year ’when are you going to have it?’ over and over again. They are very interested and excited.”
The event is managed and sponsored by the East County Senior Coalition. Registration fees for organizations are $25 for non-profits, $50 for commercial businesses, and free for government agencies.
Simultaneously, Oakley Senior Center volunteers will be distributing food as part of their weekly food distribution. With deliveries from the Food Bank of Contra Costa, they will be supplying 30-pound boxes of dry essentials and fresh produce to upwards of 150 people.
“We have to provide services for our members and the community and this is one particular method that we use,” said Fridas. “Our whole operation is to be of service, and we serve the community. We would serve the whole nation if we could.”
For more information regarding the East Bay Senior Coalition’s health and resource fairs, visit https://eastcountyseniors.org/events/. To learn about the Oakley Senior Center and their event schedule, call the front desk at (925) 626-7223.
