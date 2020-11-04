Air Force veteran continues service at home

Mike Meyokovich is an Air Force veteran who serves his community every day.
As a member of Brentwood’s Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 10789, he participates in fundraisers, serves disabled veterans and volunteers his time in the color guard.
“He’s one of our most productive guys,” said Steve Todd, former VFW post commander. “We go work on veterans’ homes and disabled veterans’ homes for free and he brings all his electrical expertise and labor to the table.”
Mike is the owner of M3 Electrical and uses his company to donate time and materials to veterans in need. He served in the Air Force from 1997-2001, deploying to Kuwait and Oman for operations Southern Watch and Desert Thunder. He worked as an engine mechanic on C130 airplanes. When he left the military, he began working as an electrician and started a family. He and his wife, Tess, have two daughters and live in East County.
With his civilian life moving forward, Meyokovich began to look for a way to give back to his community and regain the camaraderie he missed in the military. He found the VFW and joined in 2014.
“I wanted to connect with fellow vets and gain a support network and also wanted to give back to the community by volunteering and helping other vets out,” said Meyokovich. “The VFW is a good vehicle to help other vets. A lot of people are forgotten once they get out of the military and I feel it’s a way for like-minded people to connect and serve your country in a different way.”
Mike serves his community through both the VFW and his company. He also started the post’s first color guard in conjunction with the Marine Corps League which serves at funerals, parades and other events in East County.
Stephen Smith, current commander of Brentwood’s VFW, said Meyokovich is an asset to the post and his fellow veterans.
“Mike is doing great work,” said Smith. “When he has time between his family and work life, he manages to fit in time to help veterans for free, either by doing service with electrical stuff or just being in the VFW and helping with things like the poppy drive and events ... he has a lot of dedication to this country and his community.”
For more information on the Brentwood VFW Post 10789, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/vfw10789.
For more information on M3 Electrical, Inc., call 925-789-9177 or email mikem@m3electricalinc.com.
