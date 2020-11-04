In light of the widespread cancellations of Veterans Day parades and other celebrations across the state due to health safety concerns, the American Legion Riders (ALR) District 9 of Contra Costa County will co-host a motorcycle run with ALR District 10 of Alameda County through several downtown areas across their respective districts on Wednesday.
Organizers state that the purpose of this run is to honor and celebrate the American veterans across the two counties without inviting or incurring large public gatherings. An undetermined number of motorcycles shall proceed at normal traffic speeds flying American flags past various veterans buildings and memorial sites and through downtown regions along a predetermined route. It is not anticipated that riders will stop to interact with the public at any point, with the exception of a meal stop yet to be determined.
The tentative course and schedule as of the time of this release is as follows:
10:15 a.m. Riders depart in formation from the Veterans Memorial Building in Brentwood
10:15 a.m. Proceed through Downtown Brentwood (Oak St)
10:27 a.m. Proceed through Downtown Oakley (Main St)
10:36 a.m. Pass & review, VFW Post 6435 in Antioch
10:41 a.m. Pass & review, American Legion Hall, Post 161 in Antioch
10:42 a.m. Proceed through Downtown Antioch (W. 2nd St)
10:54 a.m. Pass & review, American Legion Post 151 in Pittsburg
11:16 a.m. Pass & review, Veterans Memorial Building in Concord
11:21 a.m. Pass & review, Victory Village, E. Olivera Rd in Concord
11:41 a.m. Pass & review, Veterans Memorial Building in Martinez
11:42 a.m. Proceed through Downtown Martinez (Main St)
11:55 a.m. Pass & review, Martinez VA Medical Center CREC
12:11 p.m. Pass & review, World War I Memorial in Pleasant Hill
12:20 p.m. Proceed through Downtown Walnut Creek (Main St)
12:47 p.m. Proceed through Downtown Danville (Danville Blvd)
12:49 p.m. Pass & review, Veterans Memorial Building in Danville (lunch break)
2:00 p.m. Riders depart in formation from the Veterans Memorial Building
2:00 p.m. Proceed through Downtown Danville (Hartz Ave)
2:34 p.m. Proceed through Downtown Pleasanton (Main St)
2:56 p.m. Pass & review, Livermore VAPAHCS Campus & CLC
3:08 p.m. Proceed through downtown Livermore (First St)
3:10 p.m. Run concludes at the Veterans Memorial Building in Livermore
Questions regarding the route and timing may be directed to the Rolling 9s Road Captain, Jeff “Woody” Weber at 925-348-6618 or jeff_weber@hotmail.com.
