The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors honors veterans and invites the community to a virtual live-stream of its Annual Veterans Day Celebration on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m. The social-distancing order of Sept. 14 prevents a public gathering to ensure public safety.
The keynote speaker is a Vietnam Veteran and Purple Heart recipient, Congressman Mike Thompson. Thompson served in combat with the U.S. Army as a staff sergeant and platoon leader with the 173rd Airborne Brigade. He also served as an instructor at the Army’s Airborne School.
The celebration event will also feature a color guard ceremony by De Anza High School JROTC, California Poet Bill Nelson, and guest speaker Mike Hoffschneider. Hoffschneider retired from Contra Costa County as a Veterans Service Representative on Oct. 1 and had over 43 years of combined federal and county public service.
The public can watch the virtual live-stream at www.contracosta.ca.gov/6086 or www.contracostatv.org. The celebration will also broadcast live on Contra Costa Television (CCTV) channels: Comcast Cable 27, ATT/U-Verse Channel 99, and WAVE Channel 32.
