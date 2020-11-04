Experience, compassion build Healthy Minds

Healing the hidden injuries of war takes a special person with specialized skills.
Brentwood is home to just such a person, and her name is Kira Monterrey. Monterrey is a licensed clinical social worker and the owner of Healthy Minds Counseling Center, a private practice that offers mental health counseling and psychiatry services.
“I’m a veteran myself, and my husband is a purple heart army combat veteran,” said Monterrey. “I worked for the VA (Veterans Affairs) for many years, and now I have a private practice, but I do a lot of work with veterans.”
Monterrey served in the United States Air Force from 2000 to 2005 in a variety of jobs, including search and rescue. After she left the military, she focused on raising her children and completing her education. In 2014, she went to work for the VA.
“I got my degree in social work specifically to work with veterans,” she said. “I thought I would be working at the VA my entire life.”
During her six years with the VA, Monterrey worked in a program specifically designed for combat veterans and veterans who experience military sexual trauma. She also provided counseling services to veterans and began her own part-time private practice in 2018. She enjoyed it so much, she went full-time in February of this year.
“My business is doing really well,” she said. “I’m expanding – unfortunately, I think I’m expanding partially because of COVID; it’s not great for people’s mental health.”
Monterrey has two therapists and a psychiatrist on her staff and offers a discount for veterans and first responders. She offers free self-esteem classes for teens and a variety of groups and workshops. She hopes to expand her practice to include yoga and meditation classes, as well.
Joseph Arsanis is a 78-year-old veteran who lives in Stockton and cares for his son, Mark, full time. Mark is also a veteran and suffers from schizophrenia, OCD and memory loss. Arsanis said Monterrey has been instrumental in helping Mark control his OCD tendencies, reduce the amount of marijuana he smokes each day and manage his medications.
“Kira has helped eliminate some of the things that OCD people do,” Arsanis said. “Mark has been getting better. Nobody can cure schizophrenia, but he has been getting better. He has a good rapport with Kira. She was a vet, her husband is a vet, and that makes it easier. She is the greatest, and my son is getting better.”
Monterrey said she was inspired to work with veterans because of her own traumatic experience in the military and seeing what PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) did to her grandfather.
“My grandfather was a highly decorated World War II Marine Corps pilot, and he obviously had PTSD,” she said. “Back then, there was no diagnosis for it – there wasn’t until 1980 – and so I’ve seen how the trauma can be passed down from generation to generation and for me, helping one person overcome trauma can benefit not only that person and their family, but future generations.”
Monterrey will continue to serve her community through her membership and volunteer work with the Brentwood VFW post 10789, acting as wellness coordinator for the Stand Down for Veterans events, and serving veterans in her community.
Healthy Minds Counseling Center is located at 1120 Second Street, Suite 101, in Brentwood. For more information, call 925-852-3987 or visit www.healthymindscenter.com.
