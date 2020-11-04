Service is lifetime commitment for local veteran

Roy Thomas is a local veteran who has continued his service work long after leaving the military.
Thomas, now 74, originally came from New York, where he participated in the Boy Scouts and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. In 1966, Thomas joined the army of his own volition, purposely signing on before he was drafted.
“I decided to go in and make it my choice,” said Thomas. “That’s the way it was at that time. It was funny, when I got to basic training, I got my draft notice.”
During his three years of military service, Thomas worked in a variety of jobs, including guard duty at the Military Assistance Command Vietnam (MACV) headquarters, where he was stationed when the Tet Offensive hit.
With the end of his enlistment in 1969, Thomas went home to New York. He began a career in plastic molding, got married and had his daughter. Thomas eventually moved his family west and settled in California. He has lived in Brentwood since 2000.
Thomas has been heavily involved with the Brentwood Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post 10789 since 2006. He serves as quartermaster, keeping the books for the VFW, filing tax forms and making sure all paperwork is “squared away.” He is also the district commissioner for the scouting community, working with youth from both the Boy and Girl scouts who have achieved high ranks in their respective programs.
Thomas said he stays involved with the VFW because it is a patriotic organization that truly helps veterans. With 216 members on its roster, the post has many hands to help many vets and serves as a wonderful resource.
“We have the relief fund, and the money we get from the poppies goes into that fund and it only helps veterans from our area,” said Thomas. “If we have a veteran that needs help, there’s the money to help them with ... I like the VFW because of what they do.”
Steve Todd, past commander of the post 10789, said Thomas has been an incredible asset.
“He’s been quartermaster for 15-plus years, and he’s done so much,” Todd said of Thomas. “He goes unsung and under the radar. He has done an awesome job as quartermaster. He really has it down to a science. He’s always there, volunteering for everything, and he has a big heart. He’s a great guy.”
Thomas is currently writing his memoirs with the intent of recalling his story for his grandchildren and future generations.
For more information on the Brentwood VFW Post 10789, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/vfw10789.
