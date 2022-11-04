Brentwood’s Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 10789 is set to distribute its traditional “Buddy” poppies to raise funds and awareness for needy and veterans with disabilities, and the surviving family members of deceased veterans.
Post members will be at four locations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5, to hand out the poppies and collect donations:
- Ace Hardware, 8900 Brentwood Blvd., Suite J, in Brentwood;
- both Brentwood Safeway locations at 1152 Second St., Brentwood and 3110 Balfour Road, Brentwood;
- Discovery Bay’s Safeway, 14840 Highway 4, Discovery Bay.
“We pass out the poppies, the red flowers with the white tags on them, and we ask for donations that go directly into our VFW relief fund,” said VFW member and Air Force veteran Mike Meyokovich. “Those monies are used to help veterans in need if they are having a hard time paying their rent or utility bills, something really needs fixing on their home, if they need some type of wheelchair ramp or something like that installed … and everything we collect in our VFW post stays in our local area.”
The VFW ensures that 100% of the donations go to veterans and their surviving family members, he said. Red poppies are recognized as memorial flowers in the United States and around the world. The small paper and wire “Buddy” poppies have been handed out by the VFW since 1922 and are assembled by veterans with disabilities and serve as a reminder of those who have served, fought and died in service to their country, VFW officials say.
The origins of the tradition can be traced to Col. John McCrae’s poem “In Flanders Fields,” meant to honor the men and women who died in France in World War I.
For more information on VFW Post 10789, or to donate, visit www.vfw10789.org, or attend their regular meeting the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Brentwood Veterans Memorial Building, 757 First St., Brentwood.
