Brentwood’s Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 10789 is set to distribute its traditional “Buddy” poppies to raise funds and awareness for needy and veterans with disabilities, and the surviving family members of deceased veterans.

Post members will be at four locations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5, to hand out the poppies and collect donations:

  • Ace Hardware, 8900 Brentwood Blvd., Suite J, in Brentwood;
  • both Brentwood Safeway locations at 1152 Second St., Brentwood and 3110 Balfour Road, Brentwood;
  • Discovery Bay’s Safeway, 14840 Highway 4, Discovery Bay.

