Brentwood teacher extols yoga’s healing power

Maintaining an active lifestyle becomes more difficult – but no less important – as we age. One East County resident turned to yoga to regain her health after a series of heart attacks, and says she has never felt better.
Lori Lopez, 65, took up yoga on her doctor’s recommendation and loved the practice enough to become an instructor. Now, with seven years of experience, Lopez is helping others find healing through their yoga practice at YogaSix, a yoga studio in Brentwood.
“It’s hard being human, and yoga helps everything we have to heal,” Lopez said. “It’s a tool that’s been around for thousands and thousands of years … I’d say eight out of 10 of my students have some type of disability happening within their body, and that’s why we do yoga.”
Lopez already worked as a hairdresser when she decided to add yoga instruction to her skills. She also studied anatomy for four years, and said that knowledge has only supported her ability to teach her students the importance of yoga positions and how each can help different parts of the body.
“I like that she explains everything we are doing, and then she will help us get into the poses correctly,” said Charlotte Kent, 65, one of Lopez’s regular students at YogaSix. “She shows us what we are doing, talks about why we are doing it and how it will help us, and then she shares her experience with yoga. It’s all very helpful.”
For Lopez, sharing her knowledge of yoga is an integral part of teaching classes. In addition to heart attacks, Lopez has lost 150 lbs, had a knee replacement and lives with osteoporosis and arthritis. She said practicing yoga and inspiring her students keeps her body healthy and her mind inspired.
“I do yoga and I teach yoga because it makes me feel good,” she said. “It’s made me into a better person. Yoga taught me to have confidence in myself, and with that, I can help others so when they look in the mirror, they say to themselves, ‘you’re beautiful, smart and happy,’ instead of all the negative things we like to say.”
Lopez said both the physical and mental benefits of yoga are especially helpful to adults over the age of 50. The movements and poses of yoga help maintain a strong body while helping to heal aches and pains.
“At this age, we start wondering how long we will live, and if we are going to have a bad back forever,” Lopez said. “I started my journey when I had my heart attack. My doctor said I needed to do yoga because it calms the heart and nervous system, and clears the mind and brings focus.”
Lopez noted neither age nor ability should act as hurdles to taking up yoga. She said everyone starts where they are and should take their journey without comparing themselves to others. She offers a beginner’s workshop where she covers the basics of yoga, from how to start with simple poses to what equipment to purchase and why.
“I hear people say they can’t do yoga because they aren’t flexible, or have a bad lower back,” she said. “We will teach you how to take care of your body and your mind, and clear your soul of any old stories.”
