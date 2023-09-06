Brentwood teacher extols yoga’s healing power

LOPEZ

Maintaining an active lifestyle becomes more difficult – but no less important – as we age. One East County resident turned to yoga to regain her health after a series of heart attacks, and says she has never felt better.

Lori Lopez, 65, took up yoga on her doctor’s recommendation and loved the practice enough to become an instructor. Now, with seven years of experience, Lopez is helping others find healing through their yoga practice at YogaSix, a yoga studio in Brentwood.

“It’s hard being human, and yoga helps everything we have to heal,” Lopez said. “It’s a tool that’s been around for thousands and thousands of years … I’d say eight out of 10 of my students have some type of disability happening within their body, and that’s why we do yoga.”

