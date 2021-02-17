In-home nursing and care services have been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the industry may never look the same again.
Home care services have armed their caregivers with personal protection equipment (PPE), changed policies to protect their vulnerable clients and increased training to help employees safely give effective care.
HomeLife Senior Care’s (HLSC) clients include seniors who need help or company during the day, individuals who have had a hospital procedure and have temporarily reduced mobility, and even those who require around-the-clock care.
“We do the activities of daily living,” said Angela DiNicola, president and co-owner of HLSC. “We do everything that you can think of that you would do on a day-to-day basis that is nonmedical.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, HLSC has screened its employees and clients for COVID-19 symptoms, increased PPE use and implemented remote technologies. DiNicola – who owns the business with her husband, Vinny – said virtual video platforms have been invaluable.
“We are doing more remotely than we have in the past,” she said. “We are training our caregivers remotely, and we bring them in no more than two at a time to do the hands-on training. We have gone to doing online interviews with caregivers; a lot more remote activity.”
The couple is also rolling out a new virtual caregiving service they expect to see active sometime this year. DiNicola said she knows people still want to remain safely in their homes as they grow older, and her goal is to provide a service that allows that. A virtual care-giving service can offer reminders to take medication, help with wellness checks and provide an avenue for nurses and doctors to get basic health information.
“I think there is going to be more of that type of thing used in the future,” DiNicola said. “Like it is with doctors and their patients, this is going to be a new thing that will be utilized more.”
Anyone exposed to a positive COVID-19 case must self-isolate, and anyone who tests positive must isolate as well. Every caregiver goes through a health screening procedure each morning and the company has asked that all employees who feel unwell remain home. With the onset of the pandemic, and their clients asking for shorter shift times to decrease the risk of infection, HLSC has eliminated its three-hour minimum policy, and has shorter shifts available. One-hour shifts are $38 per hour, and three-hour or longer shifts are $30 per hour. A two-hour shift can range between those prices. Pricing does not reflect the activities during the shift, only the amount of time spent with the client.
Hope Hospice and Health Services (HHHS) offers an array of hospice services, including medical care and supplies wherever the patient calls home, social work services, spiritual care upon request, pre- and post-hospice grief support, family caregiver education, and dementia-care education. Located in Dublin, the organization caters to the Tri-Valley and East Contra Costa County areas.
HHHS implemented additional safety protocols in March of last year and continues to rely on PPE to keep both clinicians and patients safe. Visits with nonmedical personnel – such as chaplains and social workers – are done over the phone or virtually to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
“We COVID test our clinicians weekly to ensure the safety of all involved, and we’re securing vaccination appointments for our entire staff as fast as possible,” said Jennifer Hansen, HHHS CEO. “We also had to adjust our community education and grief support programs, which traditionally meet in person at our administrative office in Dublin.”
Hansen said these programs, as well others, have been converted into live webinar presentations over Zoom.
Their policy is to have positive employees, or those with a positive family member, isolate. Hansen said she and everyone else at HHHS hopes they are soon able to return to in-person volunteer visits, which are vital to their patients and families. The organization also hopes to resume their fundraising activities this year.
HLSC is currently looking to hire new caregivers, with or without experience. Interested parties can apply at https://homelifeseniorcare.com/.
HomeLife Senior Care is located at 6440 Brentwood Blvd., in Brentwood. For more information, or to apply to be a caregiver, call 925-240-5770 or visit https://homelifeseniorcare.com/.
Hope Hospice and Health Services is located at 6377 Clark Ave., in Dublin. For more information, call 925-829-8770 or visit https://hopehospice.com/
