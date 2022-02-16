Local centers offer support to familial caregivers

It takes a lot of time and effort to care for someone in need. This is especially true when it comes to being a caregiver for a person suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Despite the difficulties a caregiver must overcome, however, they can be comforted knowing they do not have to do so alone.
The Family Caregiver Alliance (FCA) offers a community and support system to offer aid and comfort to caregivers, both young and old. The alliance, which serves the Bay Area, offers educational and emotional support to familial caregivers.
In addition to classes, tools and workshops in English, FCA offers many of the same resources in Spanish. The FCA knows that one of the hardest parts of being a caregiver is the feeling that they must provide everything, so it offers people the opportunity to find community, comfort and support.
A second, similar organization is the California Caregiver Resource Centers (CRC). Available in multiple languages and for free, the CRC provides resources of support for family caregivers of individuals that are “affected by chronic and debilitating health conditions including dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, cerebrovascular diseases… degenerative diseases,” and others, according to their profile on the City of Brentwood website.
