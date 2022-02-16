Make the most of your memories – digitally

Zehnder Enterprises is in the business of taking old videos, photos and audio content and bringing them into the 21st century.
Locally owned and operated by Discovery Bay resident Skip Zehnder, Zehnder Enterprises can help preserve your most precious memories.
“I do all types of audio and video conversions,” Zehnder said. “If you have LPs or 45s, cassettes or eight tracks, I can convert them to digital media. I can convert any type of media.”
For 22 years, Zehnder has been updating his clients’ media. His services include free pickup and delivery, and he returns the original materials. He said there isn’t a type of media he won’t work with.
“I just added 16mm sound to the things I digitize, and that was the only one I wasn’t doing,” he said. “Pretty much any audio or video that people have in their homes or in their recordings, we can do. We can put it on a CD, DVD or some drives.”
Mary McCord of Brentwood said she has used Zehnder’s services several times to update old home movies of her grandchildren. She said she appreciates Zehnder’s personal, punctual service and has recommended him to friends.
“I feel like his ability – because I used to transfer all the videos I had onto the VHS tapes so I knew something about the transferring process – is good, and he just seems to be very good technically at what he does,” McCord said. “He’s a wonderful man. He has helped me put all my things on a drive so I can put it in the slot on my TV and it just comes across the TV.”
McCord noted that Zehnder’s prices were lower than other companies she called, and she likes that he lives in the area. She said his attention to detail – he labels everything meticulously – was another bonus.
Zehnder said he enjoys the work he does and appreciates the relationships he forms with clients like McCord.
“Going through all their weddings and births and stuff, I get to know my clients very well,” he said. “It’s an honor, and I enjoy it.”
