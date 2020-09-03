Mobility Matters is a nonprofit organization that operates a trained volunteer driver program that provides free, one-on-one, door-to-door rides for ambulatory seniors and disabled veterans who cannot access other forms of transportation in Contra Costa County.
Mobility Matters’s overall goal is to help clients to be able to age in their own homes with the support they need. Clients experience improved health status with rides to preventative health care, medical, mental health, dental appointments, surgery, prescribed medications, and proper nutrition along with exercise.
The program is currently looking for driver volunteers. Drivers must be 25 to 75 years old.
For more information, visit https://www.mobilitymatterscc.com/ or call 925-284-2207.
