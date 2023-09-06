There are many ways to treat the aches and pains of old age, but most East County residents may not know that crystals, halotherapy and Japanese reiki are among their local options.
Certified reiki master and crystal energy healer Lisa Pacheco opened her business, Crystal Salt Cave, last spring and wants to help her community achieve balanced health. Her official title of certified Usui/Holy Fire III Karuna Sekhem-Seichim Reiki Master may seem intimidating, but she says what she does is simple: help people feel better through reiki and halotherapy. Seniors especially can benefit from her services as she was trained by a woman in Danville, who was trained at the International Center for Reiki in Arizona by her “yoda.”
“Seniors are the ones that have the most skin and lung issues,” said Pacheco, noting both can be improved, or eliminated with regular halotherapy. “Your body is older, it starts breaking down, and that’s just part of nature. So halotherapy helps with a variety of different things like eczema, psoriasis, dry and itchy skin, on to asthma, bronchitis, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), seasonal allergies and anything to do with the ear, nose and throat area. This helps.”
According to WebMD.com, halotherapy began in Poland in the 1800s when people realized salt miners had excellent respiratory health and almost no skin problems. That realization evolved into today’s salt caves, where visitors experience halotherapy by sitting in a relaxing, spa-like room – or cave – breathing in tiny particles of salt. Pacheco said she has experienced the benefits first-hand.
“I personally have eczema on my hand,” she said. “I’ve had it for 20 years in two spots on my hand and they won’t go away, and just drive me nuts … I’m in the cave all the time now and my hand hasn’t flared up in a year and a half since I opened.”
In addition to the salt cave, Pacheco offers reiki, a practice she admits is “a little out there.” The name comes from the Japanese words for “universal” and “life energy.” She defines it as an ancient holistic form of healing in which energy is administered through light touch on a fully clothed person.
“The premise is that you have hurts in your life, big emotions from when a kid called you a name when you were 4 up to someone who was in a car accident and is now too traumatized to get in a car,” said Pacheco. “These experiences can build up in your system and create a blockage, which in turn creates physical pain – foot pain, back pain, stomach aches – all stemming from these blockages. As a reiki master, I go in and remove those blockages and the pain goes away instantly” because she aligns the chakras, she said.
Pacheco said she has had clients come in with joints swollen from arthritis, chronic back pain and a variety of other complaints. After a reiki session, many leave pain-free.
Tricia Piquero, a Brentwood resident who is older than 50, is a regular visitor to Crystal Salt Cave. She said she initially went because she knew of the benefits salt caves offered, and she stayed because she feels Pacheco’s reiki experience is exceptional.
“Reiki has been around a long time and is becoming more and more mainstream,” Piquero said. “Lisa is high quality, and highly certified from one of the best schools of reiki, and she brings her own unique personality with it. You won’t know what to expect unless you experience it yourself. And when you leave, you feel so relaxed, like you’re on a cloud.”
Pacheco said she hopes people will come in and try her services to experience the benefits for themselves.
“If you think about the horrible things in the air, even if you don’t have lung conditions or skin conditions, you breathe in pollen, toxins, carcinogens, every single day,” she said. “So even if you don’t have major issues, you are cleaning that stuff out of your lungs. This is energy I have been given in my body, and I want to give this to other people.”
Crystal Salt Cave is at 8065 Brentwood Blvd., Suite 2, in Brentwood. For more information, call 925-392-7258 or visit www.crystalsaltcave.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.