There are many ways to treat the aches and pains of old age, but most East County residents may not know that crystals, halotherapy and Japanese reiki are among their local options.

Certified reiki master and crystal energy healer Lisa Pacheco opened her business, Crystal Salt Cave, last spring and wants to help her community achieve balanced health. Her official title of certified Usui/Holy Fire III Karuna Sekhem-Seichim Reiki Master may seem intimidating, but she says what she does is simple: help people feel better through reiki and halotherapy. Seniors especially can benefit from her services as she was trained by a woman in Danville, who was trained at the International Center for Reiki in Arizona by her “yoda.”

“Seniors are the ones that have the most skin and lung issues,” said Pacheco, noting both can be improved, or eliminated with regular halotherapy. “Your body is older, it starts breaking down, and that’s just part of nature. So halotherapy helps with a variety of different things like eczema, psoriasis, dry and itchy skin, on to asthma, bronchitis, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), seasonal allergies and anything to do with the ear, nose and throat area. This helps.”

