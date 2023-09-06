Seniors learn self defense – using their canes

Rose Marie Roza remembers the moment vividly, even though it was a long time ago.
“They stole my purse twice,” she said. “All my belongings, all my life.”
In the years since then, she not only got past that, but also found something that changed her life for the better: cane self-defense.
“It’s changed my whole life,” Roza, 88, said. “I’m more aware now of my surroundings, and now I feel more confident because I feel like I can swing this cane and hit them.”
Cane Self Defense is as self-explanatory as it sounds. It’s learning self-defense with a wooden cane, using the cane as a tool, not as a weapon, something Master John C. Dexheimer emphasizes in every lesson.
“I never want to refer to it as a weapon because as a weapon that’s a whole different situation,” he said. “This is a tool for self defense. This is a cane, it’s a medical device. That’s what it is, even though it can be used as a tool for self-defense.”
The group meets at the Oakley Senior Center (215 2nd St.) every Monday at 11:30 a.m. Group members learn when and how to strike with a cane, certain body parts to aim for, along with different combination techniques that they can do with the cane to defend themselves, practicing on a striking dummy as they go.
The group gets a light workout through the self-defense lesson as well. Each lesson costs $15 and goes for about an hour.
“Prior to coming here, I always walked in malls and places like that, and I was totally aware of everyone who was around,” said Claudia Correia, an 87-year-old student of the program. “I always knew that if somebody attacked me I would freeze and do nothing or wouldn’t scream or anything. When I came here, the first time I learned to yell ‘Stop, leave me alone.’ When I walked out of my first class, I felt empowered and now I feel like if you mess with me, I’m going to disable you.”
Even with the Master title he carries, Dexheimer was once in the same shoes of those he teaches. The master was once a student nearly 20 years ago in this very class at the Veterans Memorial Building of San Ramon Valley.
“I saw an ad years ago that a martial artist was teaching self-defense to seniors using the cane,” he explained. “I was walking with a cane so I went to check this guy out.”
The classes in Oakley started in late 2018 and grew slowly until the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 shut it down. Even with fewer people now compared to before, Dexheimer, a sixth-dan black belt cane master, said he enjoys the teaching process just as much as before.
“What I enjoy about teaching is watching (the other seniors) grow and get empowered and feel much safer in the environment,” he said. “Seniors, especially seniors who walk with canes, move much higher up on the potential victim list. Now, if you’ve taken this class, they know now that they may be high on the victim’s list but they’re not going to be a victim easily.”
Those interested in the cane self-defense classes can contact Dexheimer at 925-998-7720.
