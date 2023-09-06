Seniors learn self defense – using their canes

Photo by Jeff Weisinger

Mike, 65 years old, has been doing cane-do for one year. Here, he shows off his confidence and newfound abilities in self-defense.

Rose Marie Roza remembers the moment vividly, even though it was a long time ago.

“They stole my purse twice,” she said. “All my belongings, all my life.”

In the years since then, she not only got past that, but also found something that changed her life for the better: cane self-defense.

These Seniors are not gonna go down without a fight. Here are what these group of people are doing to prevent becoming a victim of crime.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.