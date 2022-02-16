Seniors might enjoy these five books

It doesn’t matter how many years you’ve seen or how many generations come after yours: reading is timeless. The ideas of adventure, freedom, new experiences, exciting love, and others discoverable in stories are desirable even as bones age and joints become stiff.
With this in mind, here are recommended stories to satisfy historical, comedic, romantic, or somber interests in literature:
The Little Old Lady Who Broke All the Rules - It is never too late to try new things: going to college in your 50s, having children in your 40s, or even beginning your career as a notorious criminal in your 70s. In a delightful story that bridges Ocean’s Eleven and Thursday night bingo, The Little Old Lady Who Broke All the Rules draws the reader in as it follows the story of a group of retirees who want a better life and better treatment and decide to take things into their own hands.
Water for Elephants - In a throwback to the 1930s, Water for Elephants shares a timeless love story that takes place in the colorful, yet twisted, world of a dying circus in the Depression era. Jacob Jankowski, an elderly gentleman in his 90s, lives in a nursing home and hates every second of it. To spice up the life he lives, he recalls his memories of a forbidden love and shocking secret from his time in the circus. Water for Elephants is an entrapping story that connects with escapist desires for freedom and listlessness deep within a reader’s heart.
A Man Called Ove - Sometimes you meet someone and the vibe is not there. However, sometimes, the first impression is the worst impression, and it takes time to realize that not everyone is as you first understood them to be. This couldn’t be more true in the comical, and yet heartfelt, story A Man Called Ove. Centered on 59-year-old Ove, an elderly man who believes technology has taken it too far with its keyboardless computers and rear cameras on cars, A Man Called Ove takes the reader on a journey of love and loss as both them and the community in the story learn to love someone who, at first glance, does not deserve the affection.
The Tattooist of Auschwitz - Based on a true story, the biographical Tattooist of Auschwitz follows Lale, a young Slovakian-Jewish man who was forced to tattoo identification numbers on his own people in the deadliest concentration camp of World War II. Using his intellect and his education, Lale used his position to smuggle goods and save lives of prisoners during the Holocaust.
I’m Too Young to be 70 - Making it to your seventies is like finishing a marathon - an amazing accomplishment but now you’re really, really tired. I’m Too Young to be 70 by Judith Viorst poetically covers the niche feelings of having an aged body and a young heart. From healthcare, retirement, and family, to the ways sexuality plays out with age, I’m Too Young to be 70 is a collection of poems that reaches for the heart of the reader and embraces the liveliness of life even in someone’s later years.
