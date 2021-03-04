Advanced eye care focuses on East County

Brentwood recently became home to a new medical practice specializing in surgical and advanced eye care.
East Bay Eye Center opened its satellite office in downtown Brentwood in November of last year. Ophthalmologist Dr. Todd Severin and his associates are looking forward to serving the needs of East County’s residents.
“Brentwood is a fantastic area and it’s growing, and you don’t have a single ophthalmologist in Brentwood on a full-time basis,” Severin said. “There are already many very good optometry practices and doctors in Brentwood, but what there is not is ophthalmology, which is surgical and advanced medical care ... We are really there to provide a service to the patients and to the optometrists to help take care of the more advanced diseases of the eyes.”
After completing medical school and his surgical internship, Severin specialized in the medical and surgical treatment of glaucoma, a condition which can cause blindness through too much pressure on the eye. His career path has led him to follow in the footsteps of his father, Dr. Sanford Severin, one of the world’s pioneers in cataract surgery. Severin now spends his days operating on one of the body’s smallest systems and loves every minute of it.
“Ophthalmology is, without a doubt, the coolest specialty in all of medicine,” he said. “You handle all the disease states and all the surgery of the eyes, which is an incredibly intricate structure.”
Dr. Aimée Edell is an associate in the San Ramon-based practice and will be spending part of her week working in downtown Brentwood. Edell is an ophthalmologist like Severin, but her specialty is cornea and external diseases.
“I do a lot of what’s called ocular-surface disease,” Edell said. “That includes dry eyes, allergic problems of the eye, things where the eyes are red and irritated ... I also see patients with corneal diseases that require corneal surgery, including corneal transplants.”
Edell was fascinated by the complexity of the eye during her medical school studies. She also wanted to help people, and ophthalmology gives her the chance to spend time with patients and help them see better.
“I’m a people person,” she said. “I like to talk to people and be around people and help people ... I also really like working with my hands, and the bonus is you can help someone and increase their quality of life, and that was a big draw for me. Cataract surgery is so satisfying for the patient and doctor ... I do the surgery, and immediately, they can see better and function better.”
Severin’s father started the family practice 57 years ago, and it operates as one.
“It’s not a big, corporate, medical structure - it’s a friendly, caring staff who will get to know your name and who your grandchildren are,” he said. “We measure the success of our days by the amount of hugs and laughter in our office ... it all really comes down to the human aspect, and that human aspect is what you want when you are seeing a doctor - an office which is warm and friendly.”
A variety of services are available at East Bay Eye Center. The new office is located at 8440 Brentwood Blvd., Suite D, in Brentwood. For more information, call 925-701-8824 or visit www.severinmd.com.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.