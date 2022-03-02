Saint Anne Village Inc. opened in late 2016 as a nonprofit respite center serving a handful of senior citizens living with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Since then, we have had over 50 long-term participants with a wide variety of issues that do not allow them to be at home alone.
Saint Anne Village Inc. opened in late 2016 as a nonprofit respite center serving a handful of senior citizens living with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Since then, we have had over 50 long-term participants with a wide variety of issues that do not allow them to be at home alone.
Saint Anne Village Inc. opened in late 2016 as a nonprofit respite center serving a handful of senior citizens living with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Since then, we have had over 50 long-term participants with a wide variety of issues that do not allow them to be at home alone.
Photo courtesy of St. Anne Village
Saint Anne Village Inc. opened in late 2016 as a nonprofit respite center serving a handful of senior citizens living with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Since then, we have had over 50 long-term participants with a wide variety of issues that do not allow them to be at home alone.
Saint Anne Village Inc. opened in late 2016 as a nonprofit respite center serving a handful of senior citizens living with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Since then, we have had over 50 long-term participants with a wide variety of issues that do not allow them to be at home alone.
Saint Anne Village has always focused on our “family-like, feels like home” environment to make our guests and their loved ones comfortable in their setting.
We have strived to make connections with outside resources to better assist the caregivers whether financially or with outside support for in-home care and/or counseling.
To further expand on our drive to serve the community, Saint Anne Village in Byron held its first monthly support group on Feb. 18 in conjunction with National Caregivers Day.
These meetings will be held every third Friday of the month from 12:45-1:45 p.m. on our covered patio. Anyone who is in the position of caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s, dementia, frontotemporal disorders (FTD), stroke etc. are welcome to join us regardless of if their family member attends our program.
Saint Anne Village has been recognized by many local health facilities as a place to find respite from the daily grind of caring for someone else.
For further information on our upcoming meetings or to make an appointment to visit our center, contact Lisa Kimble at 925-240-4757 or Saintannevillage@gmail.com. Our day program is located in Byron but serves the entire East Bay.
It is open Tuesday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.to 2:30 p.m. by appointment only. Saint Anne Village is a nondenominational program and not affiliated with any church.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.