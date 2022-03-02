Brentwood has many parts that are both endearing and valuable. Its sense of community and connection is one of the greatest pieces that defines its character and personality. Dr. Shailain Patel, of Orchard Dentistry and Orthodontics, works with an ethic that encompasses and displays the values of compassion and community.
Having been in business for many years, Orchard works with its patients with the understanding that they are sensitive and they are human. Patel explained the importance of producing quality work and developing meaningful relationships with his patients.
“My goal is more quality over quantity, so I have a practice where we do not see many patients during the day,” Patel said.
He said he has a responsibility to look at the patient as a whole, and not solely their teeth. As he says, dentists have a responsibility to improve a persons’ overall health.
“I am the type of dentist that doesn’t look just at teeth – I look at everything,” he said as he explained the many services offered by Orchard Dentistry and Orthodontics. Ranging from regular dentistry and cleanings, to orthodontic work with braces (treated by a board-certified orthodontist, Dr. Thomas Iverson) and clear aligner therapy, to sleep apnea, implants and full mouth rehabilitation: Orchard Dentistry and Orthodontics works with their patients to make them comfortable, confident, and happy.
The secret behind Patel and Orchard’s quality work ethic and compassionate service can be tied to experiences of the past. With a background of volunteering at dental offices when he was young and as well as a history of playing the violin that helps guide a steady hand, Patel and Orchard Dentistry and Orthodontics, at 3120 Balfour Road, Suite D, as a whole are able to showcase professionalism, expertise, and care. He believes in investing in technology like having a 3D CBCT (cone-beam computed tomography) to help plan implant surgeries, a Digital Scanner, 3D Printer, Dental Lasers and other products to keep his high standard of care.
Orchard Dentistry and Orthodontics accepts all PPO plans, but not HMO plans. However, the story of Orchard is one of understanding and compassion. For years, Patel has offered a third option for those who wish to receive care but do not have the insurance to cover it.
“[During the COVID-19 pandemic], many people did lose their jobs and, in turn, lost their insurance,” he explained as he delved into the details of Orchard’s in-house dental plan that existed prior to the pandemic.
“A few years ago, I created an in-house dental insurance plan so people who don’t have dental insurance can still come in and sign up for that plan,” he said. “It includes two cleanings, exams with me, all your X-rays, and 10% off any treatment. So that’s always an option.”
“We have many options that help our patients so we can still provide them the high-level service care at our office even if they may not have insurance,” Patel said, emphasizing the importance of dental health, access to care, and quality treatment.
For more information about Orchard Dental and Orthodontics, visit their website at www.orcharddentist.com or call 925-634-4040.
