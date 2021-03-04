Physician group sets up practice in new office

Bass Medical Group (BMG) – a fixture in Brentwood’s John Muir building for over 15 years – has packed up and moved into the old Best Buy building on Lone Tree Way.
The company began renovations on their new location one year ago and started seeing patients in the remodeled state-of-the-art offices in January. Anisha Kalra, spokesperson for BMG said the first weeks have been going well.
“Our goal has always been to take care of patients in our community and this is the step we wanted to take to really be a provider in the area we serve,” Kalra said. “A lot of our patients travel from the Delta area to Concord and Walnut Creek and we are trying to make it that much easier for them to get the care they need in the community.”
Kalra said the group had outgrown its old offices in the John Muir building and used the opportunity to increase its East County presence. The new offices are larger, have more parking and have been modeled after the group’s headquarters in Walnut Creek.
“Right now, the office in Brentwood is mainly specialists,” Kalra said. “We have vascular surgery, general surgery, bariatric surgeons . . . the goal is to grow that and have primary care providers in there and some more specialists. We don’t do surgery there, but all the pre-op and post-op care can get taken care of there without having to go into Walnut Creek.”
BMG is a multi-specialty medical group with physicians ranging from primary care providers to general and specialty surgeons. It was begun 25 years ago by two surgeons who wanted to provide personal and seamless healthcare for their patients. The organization gathers physicians who essentially have their own private practices under the BMG umbrella, where decisions are made by doctors, rather than corporations.
“We are independent physicians, we aren’t employed by any entity,” said BMG member Dr. Brian Chin. “Kaiser physicians are employed by Kaiser, but Bass Medical Group is made up of independent physicians. That’s been our model and it’s really what we emphasize because we think that individual physicians at the ground level, the doctors who are actually seeing the patients, have the best knowledge and ability to make the decisions about their offices to provide the best care rather than a top-down approach.”
Chin is a bariatric advanced laparoscopic and general surgeon who has been with BMG for 15 years. He is one of the specialists who moved from the group’s old rooms at John Muir to the new location on Lone Tree Way. He said the new offices provide a pleasant atmosphere coupled with cutting edge facilities to take care of patients.
“We are really proud of what we built,” Chin said. “It’s a lot of hard work . . .but there is a lot of value in taking an active role in developing the offices and practices in a way that best serves the needs of the patient.”
With over 200 locations around the Bay Area, and more than 300 participating physicians, BMG is working to meet its goal of taking care of patients within their communities. Kalra said BMG hopes to continue to be a provider for the East County area.
“We have been embedded into the community and we are excited to be even more rooted with the Delta area in Brentwood,” she said. “We are excited to have this bigger location and serve the new patients in a bigger scope with the new building.”
BMG is located at 6600 Lone Tree Way in Brentwood. For more information, call 925-240-2841, email info@bassmedicalgroup.com or visit www.bassmedicalgroup.com.
