If you’ve spent any time in an emergency room due to an injury or non-life-threatening illness, you have most likely spent an inordinate amount of time, and money, to get treatment. But in recent years, with the advent of walk-in urgent care facilities, patients can be seen on the spot by doctors and nurses for everything from stitches and allergies to physicals, and yes, in today’s world, COVID-19 tests.
Here in East County, Stat Med Urgent Care is one such group working to serve the needs of residents with their new clinic in Brentwood.
“Brentwood is our fourth location and we are planning for more,” said Robert O’Reilly, one of the group’s principals. “We have been serving East County patients for five years out of our Concord clinic and realized that we need to continue to meet the growing demands in East County.”
Open since February, the premise of Stat Med is a simple one: to provide quality services to patients by medically-trained professionals in a timely manner with the highest quality care.
“The idea is to avoid the hassle of going to the emergency room,” said O’Reilly. “All of the testing equipment that is needed is here, and it is much like going to the doctor’s office.”
But, cautioned O’Reilly, for those individuals suffering from chest pain or having difficulty breathing - emergency rooms remain the standard protocol.
With clinics in Lafayette, Concord and Livermore, Stat Med services are covered by most insurance carriers, but the facility also offers basic rate plans for HMO’s as well.
Stat Med Walk-in Clinic is open seven days a week and is located at 5951 Lone Tree Way in Brentwood near Jeffrey Way. For more information, call 925-529-3470, or visit www.statmed.com
