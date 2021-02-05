California Payroll announces the upcoming release of Early Wage Access and Financial Wellness Programs, changing the game for how employees can access their paycheck.
Early Wage Access gives workers access to a portion of the money they’ve already earned ahead of payday, so they can cover unexpected expenses without having to use payday loans, paying overdraft fees or being late on bill payments.
Previously, if an employee wanted an advance prior to payday, they’d have to borrow using a high-interest payday loan, but Early Wage Access is changing that. Employers can now feel confident giving employees on-demand access to a portion of the money they have already earned, without the fear of risk and overhead.
More than 78% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, with American households paying $577 annually between overdraft fees, late payment charges and high interest rates. Early Wage Access gives employees control over their finances and brings them one step closer to financial freedom.
Providing employees Early Wage Access to a portion of their earned wages and financial education can reduce financial stress and improve employee productivity and satisfaction.
The Financial Wellness Program is included in the Earned Wage Access Program, so employees also gain access to valuable tools and financial education. This employee benefit will help increase employee productivity and promote a positive company culture.
For more information on the Early Wage Access and Financial Wellness Program, please call us today at (925) 240-2400 or email: info@californiapayroll.com.
California Payroll has been providing Payroll, Time & Attendance and HR Solutions to California-based businesses since 2001. Our clients range in size from 5 to over 10,000 employees, and represent a variety of industry- and company-specific needs. We offer flexible, tailored solutions to meet and exceed those needs using the latest technology coupled with local expertise and world-class service.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.