How and why to write a living trust

Estate planning can be difficult to tackle, but ensuring your property and other assets are distributed according to your wishes after you are gone is an important step to take for your heirs.
One way to do that is placing assets in a living trust. Trusts are designed to allow easy transfer and distribution of property in private, without the intervention of a court of law.
“The importance of having a living trust and the reason it is called a living trust is it is effective immediately,” said Ruth Buzzard of The Buzzard Law Firm in Brentwood. “The people who create a trust are creating a little corporation. You transfer all of your assets to you as trustee of that trust, and when you die, you avoid probate by the fact that you didn’t own anything. The trust owned it.”
Buzzard said avoiding the costs and delays of probate court are the biggest selling points of a living trust. It prevents children and spouses from spending large amounts of money to create conservatorships or guardianships and simplifies a complicated process. During her 33 years of legal service, Buzzard said she has seen plenty of regret.
“It’s a terrible scenario when you see a parent with dementia or something, and the kids are trying to handle things. But they’ve waited too long because now the parent can’t set up anything because they’re not competent, and it costs a lot of money to get the conservatorship and set up the accounting,” Buzzard said. “When the time comes – and it will come – and you need someone to take care of things for you, these documents are prepared to handle any and all circumstances that might come up as we age, including health care directives. Our office prepares a comprehensive plan to cover multiple situations.”
Though they can simplify things for those of us left behind, trusts themselves are still complicated and should be set up by someone experienced in estate planning. Michael Amthor of East County Family Law Group said it would be a mistake to attempt to set one up without the help of an attorney.
“Talk to an attorney, at least, and get some advice, because there are plenty of services where people try to do it on their own and usually there isn’t a lot of advice,” said Amthor, noting each family can have its own individual needs. “Many people try to do it on their own but there are a lot of traps and problems when they do that. The main one is people might set it up, but don’t fund the trust, which is a big step.”
Funding the trust is essentially transferring all assets into the name of the trust. Missing that important step, Amthor said, makes the trust almost useless. With 27 years of legal experience, Amthor said if he recommends anything, it’s planning ahead.
“We see clients who regret not planning ahead of time,” he said. “We see clients for probate because someone didn’t do estate planning, or at least didn’t do it effectively. We also do representation, which is helping someone through the process of taking care of an estate that hasn’t been planned for.”
The Buzzard Law Firm is located at 729 First St., Suite D, in Brentwood. For more information, call 925-516-7459 or visit www.law-offices-of-ruth-n-buzzard.business.site/.
East County Family Law Group is located at 1181 Central Blvd., Suite A, in Brentwood. For more information, call 925-516-4888 or visit www.eastcountyfamilylaw.com.
