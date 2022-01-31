How to ensure your home has good insurance

Homeowners’ insurance is something most people have, but may not think about until disaster strikes.
Once the dishwasher floods the kitchen, or a storm brings a tree through the roof, you are confronted with a policy that may be outdated and not fit your current needs.
Mark Murray, an insurance agent with State Farm, said homeowners should take the time to review their policies occasionally, and look for a few specific things.
“You want to make sure you are with a company you trust and a highly rated company that will be there in the event of a loss,” Murray said. “Insurance is a promise, and the promise is ‘we will be there on your worst day,’ so you want to make sure you are doing business with someone who has the financial ability to fulfill that promise. That’s why going with a cut-rate or off-brand is sometimes risky.”
During his two decades with State Farm, Murray has helped many East County homeowners find a policy to fit their needs. Though homeowners’ insurance is not required by law, it is required by lenders, so anyone with a mortgage likely has a policy. Murray said finding a balance between the monthly premium and the deductible in the event of a loss is something people should spend some time considering.
“You need to be careful of how high your deductible is, and does that amount fit into your budget if there is a loss,” he said. “The industry standard for a deductible is 1% of the dwelling amount, meaning if you have a $500,000 dwelling amount, your deductible would be $5,000. Most people go with a higher deductible because it lowers the premium, but what you have to be careful of is what are you comfortable with if there is a loss? If your pipe explodes and you have water in your kitchen, what are you comfortable with spending? You just have to choose a deductible that fits your budget in the event of a loss and fits your premium.”
Murray noted another benefit of homeowners’ insurance is a good policy will offer coverage not just on your property and structure, but also personal property that is lost or damaged. He said anything you want the insurance company to replace – from TVs to jewelry – will need to be documented with photos or receipts.
“When it comes to personal property, people have to be reminded that if there’s a loss, they want to make sure they have cataloged personal property by picture or by receipts, for two reasons,” said Murray. “First, the purpose of remembering what may be missing and second, proof of ownership. That’s something to be aware of. It’s not just a wish list, you will need to prove you lost it. The insurance company will ask you to document everything you lost and then show proof of ownership, especially on larger items.”
Mark Murray’s State Farm Insurance Agency is at 2051 Main St., in Oakley. For more information, call 925-679-1500, visit www.markmurray.org, or email mark@markmurray.org.
