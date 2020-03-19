As East County settles in for three weeks of sheltering in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus, many may be wondering how this will affect their ability to buy or sell a home.
Local real estate agents are wondering the same thing. Prior to the federal government’s newest mandates, announced Monday, March 16, most felt hopeful the coronavirus would blow over quickly, causing little to no inconvenience. After a weekend of low to medium showings at open houses and a slew of business closures, some agents are concerned.
“Right now, the market is running scared and everything is volatile,” said George Munoz of Summit Funding. “But I think things are going to settle down, and I think rates are going to stay low.”
Munoz also noted he didn’t foresee a big drop in the East County real estate market because the demand for homes is high. With the low rates, homeowners will also be looking into refinancing their homes. This process could be slower than usual, since title companies and county recording offices have shrunk in-office staff.
“With the coronavirus, we all know it’s a world-wide event, and I think people are scared there’s going to be a recession,” he said. “I don’t expect that to happen in an election year, I expect things will come back to normal by summer.”
Debbie Anthony of Compass Real Estate has been selling homes since 1994. She has seen mortgage rates fluctuate from 20% to below 4%, made it through the housing recession of 2008 and now faces a market that could come to a halt if people are not shopping for houses. After Monday’s announcement, she said she really isn’t sure what will happen, but she will do her best to stay up to date on the county’s health mandates and keep her clients safe.
“We are doing the best we can,’ she said of the unorthodox situation. “People are still looking to buy a house, millennials are still looking to buy a house, interest rates are still good, and right now, buying a house is safer than going to the grocery store.”
Anthony has suspended her open houses for the time being, but hopes that won’t last for long.
“I think the market is going to stay good,” she predicted. “I’ve personally been busy, busy, busy, which means other people are busy.”
While adults under the age of 50 might keep calling Anthony about listings, she does expect older generations will call off their home searches for the time being. Neighborhoods like Trilogy and Summerset that cater to active adults age 55 and older – an age group at higher risk of impact from COVID-19 – will likely have canceled listings, not just canceled open houses.
“Millennials aren’t acting as affected by this as other generations,” Anthony said. “I work in Summerset, and we decided not to have a scheduled open house last weekend, because it’s a 55 and older community and people in that age group are the ones that are susceptible to the coronavirus as far as we know.”
Anthony isn’t the only one seeing a slowdown in the active adult community housing market. Tom Schieber of J. Rockcliff Realtors had a slow open house in Trilogy but heard other homes in lower price points had good traffic.
“I absolutely believe that low interest rates (were) trumping fears over the economy or coronavirus,” said Schieber, who has 18 years of experience in real estate. “It’s all changed in the last week. The spring season was getting off to a fast start kind of early, but I think it’s all going to change here just based on the last couple of days. We have been in an upcycle since 2013, so we have seven years of increasing prices, and the cycle doesn’t go on forever.”
Schieber said every market is an opportunity for someone, and while a reset might not be as extreme as it was 12 years ago, there will likely be some balancing out.
According to Anthony, the current low interest rates should tempt buyers as California will always have a demand for homes.
“I would say that the market is going to stay the same,” she said. “We don’t have any inventory and low supply makes a high demand, and with interest rates being what they are, people are shopping . . . Once this whole disease thing gets over with, it’s probably going to be even more booming.”
George Munoz can be reached at 925-418-3936.
Debbie Anthony can be reached at 925-262-7702.
Tom Schieber can be reached at 925-487-3172.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.