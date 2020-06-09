Pacific Coast Water Rescue Captain Services (PCWR) has a legacy of serving and educating its community for the past eight years.
The group’s six captains have over 200 years’ experience in maritime work from fire boat and military service to salvage and damage control. The captains can provide instruction on all types of vessels, educating boat owners and promoting safe practices.
“The big new things we are doing are San Francisco Bay and Delta charters,” said John Garza, founder of PCWR. “Our education is the same, we offer training to the public for safe powerboat handling and also give private lessons so people can get trained on their boats and yachts.”
Garza added he also offers Coast Guard-approved boat handling courses as well as insurance approved yacht instruction. He and his captains are certified CPR instructors, but he keeps prices low enough to just cover his costs, saying CPR training is, “something we like to offer the community.”
Another new aspect to Garza’s business model is response to boating incidents as Coast Guard captains with the ability to do salvage diving and hazmat identification.
“Boats that sink, I’ll send divers, we will raise them, salvage the boat and tow it in, and if there’s a spill at a marina, they can call for us to assess the leak and stop it,” he explained. “Right now we are working with six marinas, including the Discovery Bay Marina.”
PCWR can oversee general and professional maintenance for its clients, ensuring necessary repairs are made by qualified mechanics. They have also become licensed dealers for Zodiac Tenders, Ranger Tugs and AKA Special Operations Boats.
Mike David, owner of Executive Autopilots out of Sacramento, has recently partnered with Garza and PCWR to finance a new Coast Guard-style rescue boat, enabling the group to become even more effective.
Garza and David met when David was having some work done on one of his boats. He learned about PCWR and felt the organization was something good in the community and wanted to contribute.
“I just want to help the water community any way that I can,” David said. “I told him whatever you need, we will buy it for you and you have a good business plan and you can do what you need to do . . . my plan is to get them as many supplies and equipment as they need for them to do their job and support them from the air as well.”
As a longtime member of the airline industry and a pilot himself, David said he can help Garza’s team in the event of a rescue.
"I offered my airplanes to help his efforts,” David said. “Maybe someone is in distress, we can go out and have a bird’s eye view and help them do their job efficiently and help people in distress.”
Despite its growth, Garza said PCWR is still there for the community, as it has been since the beginning.
“Our foundation, the pacific coast captains and swimmers, will continue covering activities and events that can’t be covered by police and fire for emergency services on the water,” Garza said. “We will protect our community if there can’t be a sheriff, fire or coast guard boat at an event. We won’t turn away events that aren’t covered.”
For more information on PCWR, call 925-337-2294, email john_tecsafety@yahoo.com or visit https://www.pcwrcaptainservices.com/.
For more information on Executive Autopilots, call 916-399-5969 or visit http://www.executiveautopilots.com/.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.