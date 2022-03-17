Spring is blooming in East County, but the housing market is still bare, with low inventory and high prices.
Real estate agent Tracy Nelson can help prospective buyers and sellers navigate writing and accepting offers in the current unpredictable market where properties need less than a week to garner multiple offers.
Nelson began working in the real estate and mortgage industry in 2004 and became a licensed Realtor in California in 2012. She works at the local Brentwood Keller Williams office, where she was the 2021 top agent in the office and is in the top 1% for her region of Northern California and Hawaii. The services she offers her clients set her apart from the competition.
“I offer concierge services to sellers, where if they need minor repairs or services in their homes prior to listing – including staging – myself and my team handle all that,” Nelson said. “I stage and offer house cleaning on every listing for free, and the other side is if someone has some repairs or sprucing up that needs to be done prior to listing, I have a program where I pay for that up front and then those costs are reimbursed by the seller to me through escrow.”
Nelson said many of her clients come to her after seeing the quality of her listing videos and other marketing materials.
“For me, it’s the repeat business by the same clients that I love,” she said. “I just helped a client, and it was the fifth escrow we’ve done together. Those clients to me, who have become friends, refer me outward to people they know due to the relationship we’ve built.”
Paul Rioux of Brentwood is one of Nelson’s many repeat customers. He said between himself and his children, his family has closed five transactions with Nelson in the last five years. He keeps going back to Nelson for the attention to detail and effort she puts into everything she does.
“Every time we do something with her, it’s remarkable,” Rioux said. “The purchase and the sale of property is fantastic. She goes out of her way to help you, she prices things with knowledge of the marketplace, and every time we sell something, we get an amount over the amount we thought was a good asking price. She is a good negotiator and goes out of her way to ensure a successful engagement.”
In addition to buying and selling all over the East Bay Area, Nelson also works to give back to her community. She said she is a strong supporter of local small businesses and nonprofits and derives satisfaction from helping others succeed in their endeavors.
“Helping others build up their business and helping them thrive makes our whole community thrive,” she said. “Things work better when we all support each other. For me, it’s getting involved with the community on every level and finding out what people need and want and spreading awareness.”
Nelson hosts neighborhood events, schedules food trucks throughout town, and donates to the local Shepherd’s Gate. She also participates in Keller Williams’ ‘Red Day,’ which is their annual day of giving back to the community. Last year they held a school backpack drive, gathering, and filling over 700 backpacks with school supplies and nonperishable food items for local kids.
Nelson lives in East County with her husband, Nathan Nelson, who is in the mortgage industry. They have four children, three of whom still live at home. She is involved in her kid’s local schools and Little League programs and loves to participate in all the events in downtown Brentwood.
To contact Nelson about buying or selling a home, or for more information, call 925-872-0400, visit www.soldbytracynelson.com or follow Nelson on social media platforms under the handle @eastbayarearealtor.
