Ceilo at Sand Creek open, selling in Antioch

Century Communities Inc., a top-10 national home builder, is excited to announce that Cielo at Sand Creek,
a new gated community, is now selling in Antioch.
Starting from the mid $500s, the community boasts versatile single-family homes, master-planned amenities and a prime location in the East Bay Area. Buyers can choose from 15 floor plans with a range of single- and two-story layouts.
“With 15 floor plans, Cielo at Sand Creek offers something for every homebuyer,” said Jacquelyn Blomseth, Northern California vice president of sales and marketing for Century Communities. “Not to mention residents get incredible access to all that the Bay Area has to offer.”
Buyers can choose from three home collections, each offering five floor plans with a range of price points, bedroom counts and layouts. Cielo at Sand Creek gives residents exclusive, gated access to desirable community amenities, including a clubhouse, pool and playground. The community also puts homebuyers within easy reach of East Bay Area amenities and attractions, including regional transportation via Highway 4 and Bay Area Rapid Transportation (BART); Brentwood Union School District; scenic outdoor destinations like Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve and Mount Diablo State Park; local parks and golf courses; and the San Joaquin River.
The community address is 5361 Redwood Valley Lane, in Antioch. For more information, call 833-769-1656.
