Forms, documents you may need for 2020 taxes

Tax season is upon us. The deadline to file tax returns in 2020 is Wednesday, April 15. The Internal Revenue Service began accepting individual tax returns on January 27, 2020, and people can file their returns in various ways.
The following forms and documents may be needed in order for taxpayers to file their returns promptly and correctly.
Taxable income forms, documents
- W-2 Form(s) for wages, salaries and tips
- Interest income statements: Form 1099- INT, 1099-OID
- Dividend income statements: Form 1099-DIV
- Sales of stock, land, etc. for capital gains: Form 1099-B
- Sales of real estate: Form 1099-S
- State tax refunds: Form 1099-G
- Alimony received or paid
- Unemployment compensation received
- Miscellaneous income: Form 1099-MISC
- Retirement income: Form 1099-R
- Social security income and railroad retirement income: Form SSA-1099
- Business income and expenses
- Rental income and expenses
- Farm income and expenses
- Form K-1 income from partnerships, trusts, and S-corporations
- Tax deductible miles traveled for business purposes
Tax credits
- Child tax credit
- Child care provider address, I.D. number and amounts paid for the child and dependent care credit
- Earned income tax credit (EITC)
- Adoption expense information for the adoption credit
- Foreign taxes paid
- First-time home buyer tax credit
Tax deductions and expenses
- Medical expenses for the family
- Medical insurance paid
- Prescription medicines and drugs
- Doctor and dentist payments
- Hospital and nurse payments
- Tax deductible miles traveled for medical purposes
- Home mortgage interest from Form 1098
- Home second mortgage interest paid
- Real estate taxes paid
- State taxes paid with last year’s return (if claiming itemized deductions)
- Personal property taxes paid
- Charitable cash contributions
- Fair market value of non-cash contributions
