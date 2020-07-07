New construction homes are going up all over East County and selling out fast, despite hurdles placed by COVID-19 restrictions.
In Oakley, City Manager Bryan Montgomery said new, high-quality houses are being built in his city and he looks forward to seeing neighborhoods fill up.
“We do have a number of new housing developments underway that are adding some quality housing options for current and future residents,” said Montgomery.
Along East Cypress Road, Emerson Ranch and Delaney Park housing developments are both under construction, with 670 and 570 homes, respectively. Montgomery notes Emerson Ranch is near completion, while Delaney Ranch is about 25% complete.
Other Oakley neighborhoods breaking ground this year are Shiloh by KB Homes, which will have 70 homes when finished; The Vines, by Meritage Homes, which will have approximately 60 energy efficient units and feature walking trails and a playground; The Village at Main Street will include 156 units as well as parks and walking paths; Duarte Ranch Estates, by Seeno Homes, will finish with 100 homes and a park; and Twin Oaks, 130 affordable senior apartments in a three-story building.
In Discovery Bay, Kiper Homes has finished its Mosaic and Regatta projects in The Lakes, selling out its final models despite shelter-in-place restrictions. Though other home developers are working on more projects, including Pantages and Newport Pointe, those projects are still in the planning stages and will not be available for some time.
In Brentwood, the city has multiple housing projects underway, offering current and potential residents the opportunity to downsize or get that extra bedroom. The city’s website shows 30 new projects including apartments, estate-style homes and active adult communities.
Phase two of Terrene by Pulte Homes has completed the application, planning and review processes and is currently under construction. This neighborhood offers 12 single-family detached home designs starting at $585,000.
The Silvergate Apartment complex will include 166 one- and two-bedroom units in 14 buildings on eight acres located southwest of the Sand Creek Road and Brentwood Boulevard intersection. When complete, the complex will include a recreation center and pool.
Trilogy at the Vineyards is nearing buildout, with its final 481 lots approved for construction. The large active-adult community contains detached and duet-style homes of all sizes for adults aged 55 and older, with gated communities and multiple amenities from a recreation club to miles of walking paths.
For more information on Brentwood’s coming housing projects, visit https://www.brentwoodca.gov/gov/cd/planning/development_projects/residential_projects.asp.
