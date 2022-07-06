How’s the real estate market doing?

While the real estate market has calmed down since the record-breaking highs during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many buyers are still seeing high prices in a competitive market.
Alongside the higher prices and competition, houses have also been on the market longer, local experts said.
“I think eventually we’re going to be going into a buyer’s market, I still see that inventories are pretty low,” said Heidy Hurst of Dudum Realty in Brentwood who has 23 years of experience in real estate. “Therefore, I do feel that we’re still in a seller’s market.”
“The other trend that I’m seeing lately too is sellers are becoming more realistic,” she added. “And they’re actually offering a lot of incentives to have a buyer purchase their property, for instance, seller credits, giving free rent-backs, you know, paying for closing costs, things like that.”
While sellers and Realtors are working on realistic offers and pricing, buyers are still facing a competitive market. However, Realtors still advise home buyers to get into the market and take advantage of what is available.
“If you’re interested in getting into the market if you’re a first-time homebuyer – even though the interest rates are higher – because of the programs that are out there, it’s still a good time to start paying your own mortgage versus renting and paying somebody else’s mortgage,” said Mark Schweller, a real estate agent in California for 18 years who has experience statewide. “So buyers definitely don’t panic working with an experienced agent and lender to get into the market because there are really some amazing advantages to being a homeowner.”
Schweller also discussed the market for sellers, highlighting the continued high demand for houses in Contra Costa and the healthy market as reasons for others to look into selling their houses.
Connecting with a good real estate agent can help with navigating the real estate market and finding the best house or buyer for you.
