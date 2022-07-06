How to get the best mortgage financing

Few people are able to walk into a home, like what they see and then pay for a house in cash. In the vast majority of home purchases, mortgages make the dream of home ownership a reality.
Getting a mortgage requires research and some preparation on the part of borrowers if they hope to get the friendliest terms possible.
Homes are substantial, decades-long investments, so it’s smart to shop around to find the best rates and lenders available. These tips can make the process of applying and getting a mortgage go smoothly, and may even help borrowers save some money.
Learn your credit score.
Your credit score will be a factor in determining just how much bargaining power you have for lower interest rates on mortgage loans, according to the financial resource NerdWallet. The higher the credit score, the better. Well before shopping for a mortgage, manage your debt, paying it off if possible, and fix any black marks or mistakes on your credit report.
“Credit Karma and other apps and companies that provide credit scores for free are not the same type of credit scores that are used when applying for a mortgage,” says Stephanie Whiting, Branch Manager and Loan Officer at The Home Loan Hub powered by The Money Store in Brentwood. “If you’re unsure of your score, you can always have a local lender pull credit to see where it is, then you can strategize on that you’d need to get it higher so you can get pre-approved.”
Investigate various lenders.
The Federal Trade Commission says to get information from various sources, whether they are commercial banks, mortgage companies, credit unions, or thrift institutions. Each is likely to quote different rates and prices, and the amount they’re willing to lend you may vary as well. Investigating various lenders can help you rest easy knowing you got the best rate for you. Lenders may charge additional fees that can drive up the overall costs associated with getting a mortgage. Compare these fees as well so you can be sure you get the best deal.
Consider a mortgage broker.
Mortgage brokers will serve as the middle person in the transaction. A broker’s access to several different lenders can translate into a greater array of loan products and terms from which to choose.
Learn about rates.
Become informed of the rate trends in your area. Lower rates translate into significant savings amounts per month and over the life of the loan. The rate may be fixed, though some are adjustable-rate mortgages (also called a variable or floating rate). Each has its advantages and disadvantages, and a financial consultant can discuss what might be in your best interest.
“Not all rates and fees are treated the same when it comes to mortgage shopping,” Whiting cautions. “You can have a good rate, but a lot of junk fees, a decent rate with average fees, or a slightly higher rate with no costs. But it’s best to check with your local lender for what they offer.”
Discuss points with your financial advisor and lender.
Some lenders allow you to pay points in advance, which will lower the interest rate. Get points quoted in dollar amounts so they’ll be easier to compare. If you’re unfamiliar with points, discuss the concept with your financial advisor.
“Local lenders have much more influence in the real estate community. It’s a relationship business, thus all the more reason to use a local lender, as it helps to get your offer accepted versus a big bank or call center based mortgage company,” Whiting said.
Staff writer Melissa van Ruiten contributed to this story.
