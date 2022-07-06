A new 57-unit housing development is expected to go near Creekside Park.
The Honey-Creekside Subdivision will feature detached, single-family homes, ranging in size from 2,518 to 2,777 square feet of living area, to be constructed on 10.6 acres of land near Honey Lane just south of Creekside Park. With construction contingent on the developer’s schedule, the exact start date is unknown, but city officials anticipate that site work will begin in early to mid-summer this year.
“The Honey-Creekside Subdivision will provide new housing options to existing Oakley residents looking to upsize their homes, and to new Oakley residents alike,” said Oakley Planning Manager Kenneth Strelo. “The location, being adjacent to Creekside Park and the Marsh Creek Trail, will offer active and passive recreational opportunities in close proximity to future residents. The project is also dedicating a portion of its land along Marsh Creek for a future creek restoration project that will connect to and extend the existing restoration area along Creekside Park.”
All proposed development projects undergo analyses of their potential traffic impacts, both specifically caused by the project and with a cumulative traffic analysis of current conditions and planned build-out of the city, according to city officials. For the cumulative traffic analysis, new construction pays traffic impact fees with each building permit for a new home or construction of a building. Project officials are also expected to make additional improvements in the area, said Felicia Escover, Oakley’s Assistant to the City Manager.
“Honey Lane will be dedicated and improved, and all project streets will be dedicated and fully improved,” said Escover. “The project will include a wider sidewalk on the west side of one of the streets on the northern parcel that will connect Honey Lane pedestrians to Creekside Park.”
The development, which will be constructed in an established neighborhood, has reportedly faced no substantial opposition.
“It’s difficult to speak for all residents and their feelings,” Escover said. “In general, infill development (building on an unused portion of an existing development) is usually challenging because it takes place in an area with established residents or businesses. Even with a right to develop a property, care must be taken to accommodate the existing residents or businesses and their quality of life. When processing development applications, Oakley strives to balance the rights of the developer with the quality of life of the existing residents.”
During construction, city-established regulations dictate the allowable hours of construction that must be followed by all contractors and subcontractors of a development. To reduce impacts on surrounding properties, several practices must be followed, such as watering exposed soil, to reduce dust, and daily sweeping of nearby streets, to keep the project area well-maintained during the grading phases.
Additionally, public involvement is invited; developers are encouraged by the city to reach out to neighbors and hold neighborhood meetings, to explain the project to nearby residents and gauge their feedback.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.