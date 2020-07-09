We all want our homes to be safe, comforting spaces that offer refuge and protection from the outside world.
The global pandemic has taught us this, as well as the importance of preparation — not just for illness — but also for natural disasters like fires, floods, earthquakes and tornados.
Making sure your house is a secure and resilient structure is critical no matter where you live, as global warming has altered the climates and weather events of many regions. Fortunately, thanks to advances in design and innovative materials, building a stronger, disaster-proof home is possible.
An alternative to traditional wood-framing, Nudura insulated concrete forms (IFC) are an excellent option many engineers and designers are turning to. The steel-reinforced solid concrete cores range from 4 to 12 inches, providing far superior strength and safety compared to wood. Meanwhile the non-toxic, fire-retardant expanded polystyrene foam provides a fire protection rating of up to four hours.
Homes built with these ICFs are proven to survive natural disasters — houses that faced Hurricane Michael in Florida and Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans are still standing. ICFs even offer wind resistance of up to 250 mph (402 kph), equivalent to an F4 tornado.
Homes that use ICF construction have other added benefits, including enhanced insulation for lower energy bills, a reduced carbon footprint and improved ventilation for better indoor air quality and lower susceptibility to mold. Concrete forms also require less maintenance over time, saving you the expense and effort of continuous upkeep and providing additional peace of mind.
