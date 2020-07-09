Homeowners worried about selling their home during a pandemic shouldn’t be. At least, not in East County.
“It’s definitely a seller’s market right now,” said Debbie Anthony of Compass Real Estate. “We have no inventory. We had no inventory before the pandemic, and we have no inventory now. What we do have is very low interest rates with a lot of people looking to make a change in their home status.”
Anthony said she is working extremely hard, as is everyone else in her industry. COVID-19 did slow down the real estate business in early spring, but now things have picked up, with extra tasks being required of agents.
“Coronavirus is making it really difficult for agents to be able to show properties,” Anthony said. “It seems that the people who are working are working harder than ever.”
She explained extra cleaning practices and supplies, as well as paperwork proving she and her clients are symptom-free, are now necessary parts of her daily routine.
Cecily Tippery of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services said she follows behind her clients, wiping down any surfaces they inadvertently touch.
“You’re walking around with gloves and a mask and sanitary wipes,” she said when describing how her days have changed due to COVID-19. “I open doors for people and make sure we get rid of the wipes before the next showing, we have a whole procedure. You want to keep yourself and your clients safe, and you don’t want to be responsible if someone gets ill.”
Tippery also noted the market’s low inventory but said prospective buyers should not give up. She cited tax benefits and low-interest rates as a good incentive to buy.
“Some think of it as an investment, and it is in one sense, because you are building wealth,” she explained. “But with all the stuff going on, it’s very evident to me that the best way to build wealth is to own a home.”
For clients worried about coming up with a large down payment, Anthony said it is possible to purchase a home with very little cash.
“Last year, 40% of my business was 103% financing,” she said. “The interest rate is a little bit higher, but it gets you into a house with almost no money down.”
Debbie Anthony can be reached at 925-262-7702. For more information, visit https://www.compass.com/agents/debbie-anthony/.
Cecily Tippery can be reached at 925-634-7820. For more information, visit https://www.bhhsdrysdale.com/real-estate-agent/361/cecily-tippery.
