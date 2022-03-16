What to know before listing your house

Putting a house on the market is a big decision and comes with a seemingly endless list of decisions.
Homeowners can choose to put minimal work into their residences and list them “as-is” or they can maximize their profit potential by making repairs and updating the look of the house.
Patrick McCarran has worked in real estate, including as a Realtor, in East County for two decades. He said creating curb appeal – from the sidewalk, through the house and to the back yard – creates what he calls the “wow factor.”
“We can do full staging, where you pull all your stuff out and we bring in the furniture, or we can just rearrange your furniture,” he said. “We like to go neutral so people can picture their things in the space.”
Another thing to consider is the condition of the home. McCarran said he advises his clients to get termite and home inspections up front.
“That allows you to know what you’re dealing with and your buyers to know what they’re dealing with,” he said. “It helps everyone to know what’s going on and the buyer can make an informed offer, often without contingencies.”
McCarran also recommended consulting your Realtor before making any big changes, such as putting in new flooring or painting. Replacement isn’t always necessary, and if it is, it’s best to go with soft, neutral shades, rather than brighter colors. An experienced Realtor can help you decide where to invest your money to get the most out of it.
He also warned that what you put into a house, you may not get back out of in the sale.
“In my opinion, solar does not benefit a seller as much as people think it will,” he said. “There are a lot of things you don’t get dollar-for-dollar return, and solar is one of them. It’s like a pool; you’ll get 10%-20% on it.”
Matt Anderson is another local Realtor with many years of experience. He said sellers need to ensure they price their houses appropriately, not going too far above or below current market value. He also said the highest offer isn’t necessarily the best offer.
“You have the terms that need to be considered. Price is just one aspect of an offer,” Anderson said. “Terms are important. There are different loan types and appraisal issues to consider … Don’t always go with a cash offer; they can be fickle because they know they have the upper hand. Someone with a loan may not have the same amount of leverage and might be a better bet.”
Anderson also said offers contingent on selling another home may not be bad, since that buyer will be locked into the transaction once their home sells. And sellers should not be quick to dismiss requests for repairs, especially when they are based on a home inspection. He said that some buyers will choose to pay for a home inspection even if the seller has already done so and has the proof documents.
Patrick McCarran is a real estate broker associate with Realty One in Brentwood. For more information, call 925-899-5536 or visit www.callpatrick.com.
Matt Anderson is an agent with JDK and Associates Realty Inc. For more information, call 925-584-6761, email matthew.anderson1@yahoo.com or visit www.eastcontracostacountyrealestate.com.
