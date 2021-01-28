For nearly a year, East County residents have stayed home, sheltered-in-place and missed out on vacations, theme parks and other crowd-filled outings.
But one opportunity residents haven’t missed out on has been the chance to save a little money by staying home, making some wise investments, paying down debt and stashing some cash away for a rainy day.
With more time spent at home, many families are spending extra time on meal planning and cooking. Instead of eating out multiple times per week, many families found ways to save extra dollars on home cooked meals or by supporting local businesses a few times a week or month with takeout orders.
For many, the pandemic has provided the perfect opportunity to invest in their gardens.
“We are seeing a lot of vegetable gardens, they are number one right now, followed by succulents,” said Luis Perez of Perez Nursery. “The third would be typical flowering gardens. I think the COVID-19 brought in a new interest with people being home and growing their own stuff and it’s a great home project, so people are giving a lot of attention to it right now.”
Another way people can cut back on spending is to take a look at their subscriptions. Monthly subscription clubs have increased in popularity over the past few years and even more so in the past year. With subscriptions available for everything from food and reading to clothes and makeup to music and fitness, many families may be underestimating what they spend each month on their various memberships.
A survey conducted by West Monroe Partners in 2018 found the average American assumed they spent about $80 each month on subscription fees. The actual cost was over $230 a month. Now is a good time to take a look at what you pay for each month and compare it to what you actually use.
Though the federal government extended the tax deadline to July 15, now is the time to shop around for the best tax software if you plan on doing your taxes yourself. Some websites, like TaxAct, even allow you to file your returns for free in some cases.
If you are fortunate enough to have received a stimulus check and considered it extra money, David Roche of Apex Securities and Asset Management has some advice.
“I would recommend they pay down debt,” Roche said. “If they have no debt, then adding extra money to their existing accounts, or establishing a Roth IRA, I think would make very good sense. Post-tax money goes into a Roth IRA and the money comes out tax-exempt.”
He also suggested depositing the money into an easily accessible savings account in case of a rainy day.
Interest rates are historically low right now. That means this could be a good time to refinance your mortgage or student loans, saving money on your monthly payments and putting cash back in your pocket.
Other ways to save money are to avoid retail therapy, search for online coupons when you do shop, and try to buy in bulk.
Apex Securities and Asset Management is located at 8660 Brentwood Boulevard, Suite G, in Brentwood. For more information, call 925-516-2739 or visit https://fa.wellsfargoadvisors.com/apex-securities/index.htm.
Perez Nursery is located at 2601 Walnut Blvd. For more information, call 925-516-1052.
