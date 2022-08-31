Simple ways to lessen your financial load after age 50

By the time people reach their 50th birthday, many have begun to imagine what their life in retirement may look like. Though data from the U.S. Census Bureau indicates the number of people working into their 70s increased significantly during the first two decades of the 20th century, the vast majority of professionals still call it a career sometime during their 60s.

Retirement may still be a long way off for people who are in their early 50s, but around this time thoughts of what retirement could look like could compel many people to seek ways to reduce their financial load in anticipation of the day when they will no longer be working. Cutting back needn’t be complicated, and the following are some simple ways for anyone 50 and over to save money.

Address unsecured debt. Unsecured debt, which can include credit card balances and medical bills, tends to carry higher interest rates than debts that carry a collateral requirement. According to the Federal Reserve, about 12.5 percent of individuals over 50 still have student loan debt, which is another type of unsecured debt. If possible, people over 50 should pay off these debts immediately or make their best effort to pay extra each month so they are paid off as soon as possible.

