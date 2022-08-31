Social media: It’s not just for kids anymore

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative

A 2018 study from the Pew Institute found that 65 percent of adults aged 50-64 used Facebook and 68 percent used YouTube.

Perhaps due to the popularity of social media among a generation of young people who grew up with it, platforms such as Instagram and Facebook are often associated with people born in the 21st century.

Social media is often on the receiving end of negative attention, but it’s also a potentially valuable tool that can help men and women over 50 stay connected with their communities. That’s not always so easy for adults who no longer have children at home. And as its name suggests, social media can help users connect with others who share their interests. Such connections also can be hard to make for adults over 50.

Adults over 50 may be more comfortable with social media now than they were a decade ago, but it’s still a good idea to brush up on basic security measures that can help men and women protect their privacy as they use platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. No matter how comfortable users become, it’s still best to keep various social media safety protocols in mind

